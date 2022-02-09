Trending

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra UAE price and availability

Samsung's latest and greatest phones are here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has now officially launched in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman and is ready to pre-order. Like last year's Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S22 series is made up of three phones that will likely prove to be the best Android phones.

Eben though the three phones are modeled the same as last year, Samsung has shook things up a little with the Galaxy S22 Ultra looking more like the Galaxy Note Ultra device- complete with  an S-Pen housed inside. Samsung decided to drop the Note series last year so it comes as no surprise to see it absorbed into the S series.

Besides the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung has also announced a trio of new tablets with a similar naming scheme- the Tab S8, The Tab S8 Plus and the Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 pricing and availability in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes in two storage sizes which are 128GB and 256GB both of which are complemented by 8GB RAM. The phone has a 3,700mAh battery and supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. 

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold. Pre-orders start now with the units in store on the 25th February. 

Prices for each config of the Galaxy S22 are mentioned below for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Samsung Galaxy S22 pricing in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwati, Bahrain and Oman
UAESaudi ArabiaQatarKuwaitBahrainOman
Galaxy S22 128GBAED 3,199SAR 3,299QAR 3,229KWD 269BHD 359OMR 356
Galaxy S22 256GBAED 3,399SAR 3,499QAR 3,429KWD 289BHD 379OMR 376

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes in two storage sizes which are 128GB and 256GB both of which are complemented by 8GB RAM. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold. Pre-orders start now with the units in store on the 25th February.

Prices for each config of the Galaxy S22 Plus are mentioned below for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus pricing in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwati, Bahrain and Oman
UAESaudi ArabiaQatarKuwaitBahrainOman
Galaxy S22 Plus 128GBAED 3,799SAR 3,949QAR 3,849KWD 319BHD 419OMR 419
Galaxy S22 Plus 256GBAED 3,999SAR 4,149QAR 4,049KWD 339BHD 439OMR 439

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes in three storage sizes which are 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The 128GB model is complemented by 8GB RAM while thw 256GB and 512GB models have 12GB RAM. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy. Pre-orders start now with the units in store on the 25th February. 

Prices for each config of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are mentioned below for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwati, Bahrain and Oman
UAESaudi ArabiaQatarKuwaitBahrainOman
Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GBAED 4,699SAR 4,899QAR 4,749KWD 396BHD 519OMR 519
Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GBAED 5,099SAR 5,299QAR 5,149KWD 430BHD 559OMR 559
Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GBAED 5,499SAR 5,699QAR 5,559KWD 464BHD 599BHD 599
Abbas Jaffar Ali
Abbas has been living and breathing technology before phones became smart or clouds started storing data. He also has commitment issues towards mobile phones.

Driven by tech and passion, he has successfully negotiated into bringing the largest gaming and tech publications to the Middle East that include IGN, CNET and TechRadar. 
