Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra UAE price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has now officially launched in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman and is ready to pre-order. Like last year's Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S22 series is made up of three phones that will likely prove to be the best Android phones.

Eben though the three phones are modeled the same as last year, Samsung has shook things up a little with the Galaxy S22 Ultra looking more like the Galaxy Note Ultra device- complete with an S-Pen housed inside. Samsung decided to drop the Note series last year so it comes as no surprise to see it absorbed into the S series.

Besides the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung has also announced a trio of new tablets with a similar naming scheme- the Tab S8, The Tab S8 Plus and the Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 pricing and availability in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes in two storage sizes which are 128GB and 256GB both of which are complemented by 8GB RAM. The phone has a 3,700mAh battery and supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold. Pre-orders start now with the units in store on the 25th February.

Prices for each config of the Galaxy S22 are mentioned below for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Samsung Galaxy S22 pricing in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwati, Bahrain and Oman UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Kuwait Bahrain Oman Galaxy S22 128GB AED 3,199 SAR 3,299 QAR 3,229 KWD 269 BHD 359 OMR 356 Galaxy S22 256GB AED 3,399 SAR 3,499 QAR 3,429 KWD 289 BHD 379 OMR 376

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus pricing and availability

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes in two storage sizes which are 128GB and 256GB both of which are complemented by 8GB RAM. The phone has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold. Pre-orders start now with the units in store on the 25th February.

Prices for each config of the Galaxy S22 Plus are mentioned below for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus pricing in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwati, Bahrain and Oman UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Kuwait Bahrain Oman Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB AED 3,799 SAR 3,949 QAR 3,849 KWD 319 BHD 419 OMR 419 Galaxy S22 Plus 256GB AED 3,999 SAR 4,149 QAR 4,049 KWD 339 BHD 439 OMR 439

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing and availability

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 5G capabilities and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It comes in three storage sizes which are 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The 128GB model is complemented by 8GB RAM while thw 256GB and 512GB models have 12GB RAM. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy. Pre-orders start now with the units in store on the 25th February.

Prices for each config of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are mentioned below for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.