Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is now available for pre-order in the UAE

After the recent launch of their S22 series, Samsung has now launched the Galaxy A53 5G in the UAE. The mid-range device comes offering quite a suite of flagship level features and is now on pre-order in the UAE.

Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be available in two storage variants, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, starting at AED1549 and going up to AED1749.

The device is currently on pre-order on Samsung.com with free Samsung Care+ for two years. The offer is on until March 25th 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, like its predecessor, promises a lot of features for quite an affordable price. The display on the device is a 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a cutout smack in the center on top for the front 32MP camera.

Speaking of cameras, there's a quad-camera set up here with a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 5MP depth and macro sensors. This a welcome change compared to other competitors who have one decent camera and unusable 2MP sensors attached to them.

The processor on the Galaxy A53 5G is the Exynos 1280 with 6/8GB of RAM. There's two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB.

The phone will come with a 5000mAh battery with Samsung claiming 2-day battery-life, 25W charging and IP67 water and dust resistance.