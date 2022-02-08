Redmi Note 11 series coming to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

The Redmi Note 11 series has made its global debut already and Xiaomi is now getting ready to launch the series in the Middle East with a launch event set in the UAE for February 15.

Xiaomi will announce the models that will make it to the Middle East at the event along with their pricing and regional availability. Expect to see the new Redmi Note 11 phones launched in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the rest of the GCC markets a few days after the February 15.

Xiaomi has tweaked the global versions of the Note 11 series compared to the Chinese variants of the series which consists of four devices - Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro 4G, and Note 11 Pro 5G. The Note 11 series is going to succeed the Note 10 series launched in the global market back in 2021.

Starting with the design, all four smartphones feature a flat frame that makes them look quite similar to iPhones. The smartphones have a glass panel at the back with a camera island situated at the top left corner and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the front, the devices have a punch-hole cutout for the placement of the selfie snapper.

Redmi Note 11, Note 11S specifications

Globally, the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11S sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. Along with that, the smartphones are powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Redmi Note 11 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and the Note 11S comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset.

In terms of optics, Redmi Note 11 comes with a quad rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, 2 MP macro snapper, and a 2MP portrait snapper. The rear camera setup of the Redmi Note 11S is similar to that of the Redmi Note 11 expect the 108MP primary sensor. At the front, Note 11 rocks a 13MP selfie shooter, and Note 11S includes a 16MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, Note 11 Pro 5G specifications

The LTE and 5G variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro have similar configurations apart from the chipset and the camera setup. Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, and the Note 11 Pro 5G houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

As for the camera setup, Note 11 Pro 4G sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, 2MP portrait shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the other hand, the 5G variant of the device flaunts a triple rear camera setup, including the same lenses with a missing portrait sensor.

Apart from that, both the smartphones feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphones have LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage of both devices is also expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

They operate on the MIUI 13 custom skin based on the Android 11 operating system. The smartphones draw power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging to fully fuel up the devices in less than an hour.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar Middle East on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram