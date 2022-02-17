Realme to launch Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus in the Middle East

Realme, known for their impressive budget and mid-range smartphones, will bring their latest 9 Pro series to the Middle East. The 9 Pro range launched yesterday in a global online event and they're shaping up to be great choices for those on a budget.

The 9 Pro series consists of the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro Plus. Both phones support 5G, decent chipsets with custom cooling systems and sport color-changing panels on the back for a splash of flair. The phones will land in the Middle East market sometime in April this year.

Realme has also partnered with Free Fire, a popular mobile game, to release a co-designed Pro 9 Plus variant that will have exclusive customization features. The co-designed limited edition phone will land later this year in April.

In addition, Realme plans to debut the 9 Pro series at this year's Paris Fashion Week. The smartphone brand will partner with fashion brand HELIOT EMIL to launch a custom smartphone bag.

Realme 9 Pro specs

The 9 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. There's a finger-print sensor mounted on the side for easy unlocks. Under the hood, the phone packs the Snapdragon 695 coupled with (up to) 13GB of Dynamic RAM. There's also a liquid cooling system to boost performance and keep the phone from heating up during power-extensive usage. Rounding things off is a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W charging speeds.

Camera-wise, the Realme 9 Pro sports a triple camera array consisting of a 64MP primary snapper followed by a 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. Over on the front, there's a 16MP selfie shooter for clear photos and video calls.

Realme 9 Pro Plus specs

The 9 Pro Plus comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for 90Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chip powers the phone complemented by up to 8GB RAM.

The phone has a vapour chamber cooling system to enhance performance and dual-stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Battery capacity is slightly lower than the 9 Pro at 4,500 mAh but it does support higher charging speed at 60W.

Realme is really talking up the camera capabilities of the 9 Pro Plus. The phone's triple camera setup is led by a large 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The Sony IMX766 features OIS & EIS dual stabilisation and AI Noise Cancellation 3.0 Technology that allows it to shoot stunning low light snaps.

The Realme 9 Pro and Pro Plus are set to launch later this year in April. We're still waiting on pricing details.