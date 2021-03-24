Trending

Realme 8 Pro is a new cheap phone that beats Redmi, Moto at their own game

By published

Lots of top specs

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro (Image credit: Future)

There are loads of great phones available at low price tags, and another contender has just joined the ring. The Realme 8 Pro is a new low-cost phone to rival the Redmi Note series and some of the higher-end Moto G devices.

Unveiled at a launch event on March 24 alongside a non-Pro version, the Realme 8 Pro has a few top specs that make it a tempting buy compared to its rivals - we'll run you through the key selling points below.

The handset costs £279 in the UK, which converts to roughly $390, AU$500 – that's a low cost for a phone with these top specs. It's no wonder, then, that we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our review.

Realme 8 Pro: three big selling points

The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP main camera, and it's one of the cheapest phones to have such a high-res main sensor. We found it took good-looking photos, but since they were so high-res, we could take them into an editing app and tweak them to make them look even better.

The handset also has 50W wired charging, which is incredibly fast for a low-cost phone. With this, it takes barely any time to get the phone powered up to full.

Our favorite aspect of the Realme 8 Pro, though, was something it does a lot better than its rivals: its design. While many low-cost phones are massive, clad in cheap plastic, and pretty heavy, the Realme phone is lightweight, thin, and has a suave-feeling textured rear. 

If you want to find out more about the phone, including how it stacks up against its rivals, you can check out our full Realme 8 Pro review here.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford

Deputy Editor, Phones

Tom's role in the TechRadar team is specializes in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness trackers and more. He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia, and outside of TechRadar works in film.
See more Mobile phones news