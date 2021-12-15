Razer's Boba Fett Xbox Wireless Controller is worthy of its bounty

If you're a fan of the bounty hunter Boba Fett and are excited for the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett series which begins streaming on Disney Plus on December 29, you may be interested in this custom Xbox controller.

Razer has released a limited edition Boba Fett Xbox Wireless Controller and quick charge stand, which retails for $180. The controller's design is inspired by Boba Fett's iconic helmet, complete with battle-hardened scuffs and scratches.

Like all new Xbox Wireless Controllers, the pad includes a share button, a more ergonomic design, impulse triggers, and Bluetooth support, which means you can use it on Windows 10 PCs, Mac, and mobile devices.

This isn't the first Star Wars-inspired Xbox controller Razer has released. The company previously released a Mandalorian Beskar Edition Controller, and a Darth Vader and Star Wars: Squadron custom controller.

Those limited edition designs have since sold out, and we expect the Boba Fett Xbox controller will do the same.

The price tag of $180 is significantly higher than the usual $60 that Microsoft asks for its Xbox Wireless Controller, but you do get an officially licensed quick charging stand included, which means you can not only display your Boba Fett controller to the world but ensure it never runs out of juice during a play session.

Star Wars partnerships are strong with Xbox

Xbox and Star Wars have often collaborated over the years, with the most memorable partnership being an R2-D2 Xbox 360 and a C-3PO Xbox 360 controller. The console was designed to celebrate the launch of Kinect Star Wars, which… wasn't very good in the end.

Still, it did let you dance along with Han Solo to a spoof version of Jason Derulo's Ridin' Solo and included classic lyrics such as, "I'm so happy the carbonite is gone, I'm movin' on".

Thankfully we've received some good Star Wars games since then, like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Squadrons.