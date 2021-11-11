The best cheap Amazon Kindle sale prices and deals in January 2022

A cheap Kindle sale is never hard to find, as Amazon is keen to keep its dominance of the ereader market. Kindle prices for most of the devices are already great value given the high quality you get in your hands.

We've rounded up all the cheapest Kindle deals as various retailers compete to try to offer you the best bargains. We've covered every readily available model including the basic Kindles, the excellent all-rounder Paperwhites and the super fancy Kindle Oasis luxury ereaders.

Naturally, we'll explain the differences between the various Kindle devices too so you can make the most informed decision about which one suits you best. We've provided a quick overview of the latest Kindle deals below, keep scrolling through and you'll see an extensive list of Kindle prices for each model.

What makes a good Kindle price?

These ereaders don't have LCD screens or powerful internal components. So you'll find Kindle sale prices are far cheaper than tablets and phones. The screens are fantastic for glare-free reading and an immediate improvement over using the Kindle app on your phone or tablet too.

If you can find the Kindle Paperwhite for under US$129/£120/AU$199 you're getting a good price. The new entry-level Kindle 2019 model will surely see some discounts soon on its $89.99/£69/AU$139 price. The top of the line Kindle Oasis model prices start at $269/£229/AU$389 and rarely drop lower.

Kindle 2019 prices Entry-level Kindle now has a backlit screen Screen size: 6-inch | Storage: 4GB | Resolution: 167ppi | Weight: 174g | Backlight: Yes | Touchscreen: Yes | Battery life: Up to four weeks Includes a backlit screen Worth paying extra over previous version Resolution still a little low

Amazon's latest take on the entry-level Kindle was given a boost for 2019 by including a built-in light, meaning you don't have to get the Kindle Paperwhite if you want to read your Kindle at night without any extra lighting in the room. It's a neat upgrade, but it has pushed the starting price up a little compared to the 2016 starting Kindle. The Amazon Kindle with a built-in light starts at $89.99 / £69.99 / AU$139.

The screen itself though is still only 167 ppi, opposed to the Paperwhite's higher resolution of 300 ppi. The Paperwhite (which is now waterproof and designed with a flush screen against the bezel) does get some chunky discounts at multiple points of the year, so if you time it right, you may not have to pay much more to get that instead of this basic (if improved) Kindle. For the full rundown, check out our latest Kindle review.

Kindle Paperwhite 2018 prices Excellent value for a backlit screen and waterproofing Screen size: 6-inch | Storage: 8GB/32GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 182g | Backlight: yes | Touchscreen: yes | Battery life: up to six weeks Now waterproof Flush screen design Reasonably priced for the tech inside

Amazon updated the excellent Kindle Paperwhite in 2018. This was no mere by-the-numbers update with a deep dive on the internal spec sheet required to spot the differences either (let's leave that to the MacBooks right?). The newest Paperwhite is so good you might be tempted to ditch the previous version, which we still love very much.

The backlit screen is now flush with the bezel, meaning no more places for dust or hair to get stuck. And part of the reasoning behind this upgrade is to ensure the Kindle Paperwhite is now a waterproof ereader, just like the far more expensive (but absolutely beautiful) Kindle Oasis. The cheapest model now has double the storage capacity at 8GB which is handy if you're reading image-heavy books like graphic novels/comics. And it's 20 grams lighter. That extra space is also handy for audiobooks, a new addition to the Paperwhite that you can take advantage of via bluetooth speakers/headphones.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite prices start at $129.99/£119.99/AU$199 but we see significant discounts at multiple times of the year, so it's always worth hanging on for a better deal.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition prices A Kindle with child-friendly features and bonuses Screen size: 6-inch | Storage: 8GB | Resolution: 167ppi | Weight: 288g | Backlight: Yes | Touchscreen: Yes | Battery life: Up to four weeks Child-safety features Includes a cover 1 year free access to 1000 ebooks Costs more than standard Kindle

The Kindle Kids Edition takes the 2019 entry-level Kindle (mentioned earlier) and adds a bunch of assuring child-friendly features. It comes with a cover as standard along with a nice 2-year warranty that covers any form of breakage (excellent for clumsy kids). The Kindle Kids Edition isn't waterproof like the Paperwhite, but the extended warranty has you covered there. The built-in dictionary (just hold your finger on a word) is a fantastic learning resource and there's a vocabulary builder option too.

A partner app allows parents to track how much time their children have been reading along with what they're reading. There are no games or web browsers included on this Kindle, so you never have to worry about them straying from their book. You also get a year of free access to over 1000 child-friendly titles and other ebooks can be added from the Kindle store. With double the storage of the cheapest Kindle at 8GB, you'll have plenty of space for them too.

Some parents may want to consider the cheaper standard Kindle instead if their child is arguably getting a little old for the safety features (they might keep the same ereader for years remember) or if the restrictions seem a bit much for ebook content. On the plus side, you can unlock the extra features, making it a standard Kindle if you decide to do so via a PIN code. The Kindle Kids Edition is priced at $109 in the US and £99 in the UK.

Kindle Oasis (2019) deals The best is now even easier on the eyes Screen size: 7-inch | Storage: 8GB/32GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 188g | Backlight: Yes | Touchscreen: Yes (and page turn buttons) | Battery life: up to six weeks New screen shade look great Better for night-reading Not much else has changed Still seriously expensive

Amazon has just updated the previous-gen Kindle Oasis to an all-new version. The Kindle Oasis (2019) prices start at $249.99/£229.99/AU$399. It isn't all that different from the 2017 model in all honesty but that one is being phased out of stores now.

The main new feature is an amber-shade option for the screen background. This 'warm' light has a much more natural feel, like an old paperback. It looks rather lovely and is less of a strain on your eyes, especially if you're reading at night and wanting to wind down.

Otherwise, this is the same beautifully-designed waterproof luxury e-reader as last time out. Those page turns buttons are a neat feature though as they keep the screen clean and work much more accurately than the sometimes errant screen taps/swipes. There's no getting around the initial asking price is seriously high though, meaning the Paperwhite is still much easier to recommend.

Amazon Kindle Oasis deals The luxury ereader you've been waiting for? Screen size: 7-inch | Storage: 8GB/32GB | Resolution: 300ppi | Weight: 194g | Backlight: Yes | Touchscreen: Yes (and page turn buttons) | Battery life: up to six weeks Page turn buttons on the side Sits beautifully in the hand Very expensive

The second iteration of the Kindle Oasis costs US$249/£229/AU$389 for the cheapest Wi-Fi version. This is an upgrade over the older Oasis (which is no longer available) and a huge improvement. It's 15% cheaper, bigger and was also the first waterproof kindle (but the Paperwhite now has that feature too). The Kindle Oasis was also the first kindle to support Aubidle audio books, although you'll need a pair of bluetooth wireless headphones to use this feature as there's no built-in speaker or 3.5mm headphone port. The Kindle Oasis ereader's 7-inch screen makes it the largest of the Kindle brands and tempting for readers wanting to view a larger page, meaning you won't have to turn pages as often. The page turn buttons are given a wider bezel on the side than the now-discontinued Kindle Voyage, making it easier to hold one-handed - the screen will flip over to accommodate left-handed readers too. The considerably cheaper Paperwhite models are excellent alternatives and feature the same screen resolution. That larger screen and waterproofing for peace of mind are pretty tempting though. On the plus side, prices should start to drop now that there's a newer model available (see above).

What do 'Special Offers' mean on the Kindle listings?

When looking at a Kindle ereader listing, whether it's on Amazon's website, or a different retailer, you'll often see 'includes special offers' in the title or item description. Choose 'without special offers' and the price will jump up £10/US$20.

Essentially, these Special Offers act as Amazon-based screensaver-style advertisements on your Kindle device. So when you pop your Kindle on from sleep mode you'll see an ad for a book on Amazon's Kindle store, or maybe a third party ad.

Annoying right? Actually, I opted for the Special Offers (I do love a cheap deal), and it's not bothered me one bit. You can swipe the ad away easily (no trying to find the tiny X icon here) and get on with your reading straight away. When in sleep mode, the ads cycle on the screen, but they're not illuminated and they don't seem to consume any power. They don't slow anything down when powering on the device after shutdown either. The ads are replaced with generic artwork if you have them removed.

Seeing as these ads don't interfere with the experience at all, I'm glad I didn't spend the extra money to block them. Hey, some of the sales have been worth clicking through to. If you really don't like them though, you can always pay the difference at a later date to get them removed. So we'd opt for the cheaper 'includes special offers' option first.

