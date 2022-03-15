Polk Audio’s latest Dolby Atmos soundbar brings a home theatre experience in a small package

Multi-speaker home theatre systems can get clunky and quickly take over your living room. If you’re looking for something minimal that delivers the same immersive surround sound then Polk Audio’s latest soundbar system might just do the trick.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the MagniFi Mini AX uses a 5-speaker array and comes with a wireless down-firing subwoofer that can be placed 6.7m away. Together the system creates an expansive 3D soundstage that promises rich cinematic audio with deep bass for dramatic moments.

Like most Dolby Atmos speakers, the MagniFi Mini AX creates virtual surround sound to immerse you in movies and music. This is further enhanced with Polk Audio’s signature SDA tech that expands the sound stage and makes sound placement more accurate. A 3D Audio mode upmixes audio to 360-degree virtual surround sound with virtual height channels. So if an explosion or plane flies overhead on-screen, the sound placement should make it feel more realistic.

The soundbar’s center channel features Polk’s patented VoiceAdjust tech that clarifies quieted or mumbled speech without affecting other parts of the soundtrack. Other modes on the soundbar like Movie and Music modes tailor audio performance based on the type of content you’re listening to. There’s a Night mode as well that raises volume for dialogue while decreasing bass for late-night watching that doesn’t disturb others.

Also on-board are wireless smarts for streaming movies, music and games over WiFi with phones, tablets, computers and TVs. You can connect to devices through Bluetooth or with Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast and Spotify Connect.

The MagniFi Mini AX comes bundled with a remote that’s compatible with most TVs and is Roku TV ready. There are a variety of ports on the back letting you connect and setup with any TV using either HDMI, optical or AUX-in ports. The HDMI port is equipped with eARC for TVs that support native Dolby Atmos streams. A handy OLED display on the soundbar lets you access settings quickly and disappears when not in use.

You’ll be able to buy the Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system later this month at PolkAudio.com and through authorized Polk retailers such as SharafDG.