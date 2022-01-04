PlayStation Plus January 2022: PS Plus free games available right now

Don't have a PS Plus account? Buy/Renew one now! New to PlayStation Plus? Need to re-up your subscription? Three-month membership codes are available to purchase from these retailers: CD Keys | Walmart | Amazon | Amazon UK | Argos | JB Hi-Fi

Want to know all about the PS Plus free games available in January 2022? Then you've landed on the right page, as we've got all the details on which PlayStation Plus free games are available right here, along with the PS Plus games you may have missed in previous months (unlucky!).

For those of you who've just signed up and are completely new to the perks of being a PlayStation Plus subscriber, here's how it works. Each month, you’re given a range of free games for the PS5 and PS4 consoles (PS3 and PS Vita games have unfortunately been dropped). PS5 owners will also get access to the PS Plus Collection, which gives you 20 free games to download and play at your leisure.

This gives you a great way to try PlayStation games you might not otherwise have played, whether they're indie titles that slipped under your radar or titles that were too expensive to buy.

Remember that PlayStation Plus games are only available for one month – so grab them while you can.

PS Plus free games: January 2022

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

Deep Rock Galactic (PS5 & PS4)

Take control of a crew of badass space Dwarves in this 1-4 player co-op FPS game, as you dig, explore and fight your way through procedurally-generated caves and hordes of alien monsters. Teamwork is key if you want to survive and collect all the planet's valuable resources.

Dirt 5 (PS5 & PS4)

Drive across gravel, ice, snow, and sand as fast as you can in Dirt 5. With over 70 routes across 10 global locations, as well as adaptive trigger and haptic feedback support, there's plenty of track to tear up in this excellent arcade racer.

Persona Strikers (PS4)

Embark on an epic new adventure in the stylish world of Persona in this explosive action combat game. You'll need to hack and slash your way through hundreds of enemies and utilize your team's unique abilities.

Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5, and Persona Strikers will be available to download from January 4 until February 1, 2022.

PS Plus free games: December 2021

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Godfall: Challenger Edition (PS5 & PS4)

Godfall is a looter-slasher action RPG set in a high fantasy world. Players take on the role of one of the last exalted Knight's Order, with the aim of stopping a major apocalyptic event. Godfall offers plenty of weapon classes, armor sets and enemies to take down to keep you riveted. The Challenger Edition of the game offers three end-game modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. Players can jump into these quickly, however, as this edition equips them with the gear and skill points needed to partake in end-game content, while also letting you team up with up to two other players in co-op.

Lego DC Super-Villains (PS4)

This Lego-themed adventure sees you creating your own supervillain to wreak havoc alongside DC villains like the Joker, Harley Quinn, and Lex Luthor. But, rather than causing chaos for the Justice League, this band of villains instead is tasked with protecting the earth from alternative dimension supervillains who are masquerading as heroes, following the League's disappearance.

Mortal Shell (PS4)

Mortal Shell is a single-player action RPG with Soulborne influences that sees you tracking down hidden sanctums of devout followers in an effort to discover your "true purpose".

PS Plus subscribers can also still download the PSVR games from November's lineup (see below).

Lego DC Super-Villains, Godfall: Challenger Edition and Mortal Shell will be available to download from December 7 until January 3. The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall remain available to download until January 3, 2022.

PS Plus free games: November 2021

Knockout City (PS5 & PS4)



Duck, dive and dodge in Knockout City, an epic dodgeball game that requires fast reactions and some super teamwork. This online multiplayer game has more depth than you might give it credit for and has tons of customization options to unlock. Give it go, but make sure you don't get tagged.



First Class Trouble (PS5 & PS4)



You'll need to use your deduction skills to determine which players are not what they seem in First Class Trouble. Two players take on the role of Personoids and will need to lie, deceive and do whatever it takes to prevent the other four players from shutting down a rogue A.I.



Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)



Imagine if R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston teamed up to make a game... well, imagine no more! Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is a pleasing remaster of an old action-RPG cult classic, so if you missed out the first time around, you've got no excuses not to play it now.



The Persistence (PSVR)



Can you survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship? In The Persistence, you'll have to escape a mutated crew and prevent your ship from being torn apart in this sci-fi virtual reality horror game.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (PSVR)



Step into the world of The Walking Dead in Saints & Sinners for PlayStation VR. As you make your way through the ruins of New Orleans, you'll need to fight, sneak, scavenge and survive against the walkers who have infested the city. The problem is: even other humans might not be friendly.



Until You Fall (PSVR)



Swing your sword in the fantasy synthwave fighting game, Until You Fall. Move your arms to the soundtrack as you cast spells, attack enemies, and delve deeper into the fantasy, neon-lit world.



Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available to download from November 2 until December 6. The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall will be available to download from November 2 until January 3, 2022.

PS Plus free games: October 2021

Hell Let Loose (PS5)



Take part in 100-player military warfare as infantry, tanks, and artillery in Hell Let Loose. Set in World War 2, experience 50v50 skirmishes across a dynamically shifting frontline, and choose between one of 14 playable roles.

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)



Available for PS Fore (get it?), PGA Tour 2K21 brings the popular game of golf to life with stunning, real-life courses. You can also play online, customize your golfer and take part in custom tournaments.

Mortal Kombat X (PS4)

Crush bones, spill blood, and vanquish your enemies in Mortal Kombat X. The long-running franchise returns with a new robust roster of fighters, a cinematic-style presentation and so much more.

All three games will be available on Tuesday, October 5 and will be available until Monday, November 1.

PS Plus free games: September 2021

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! (PS5)



Team up with three friends or go it alone in this cooperative cooking game where plating up is only half the challenge. Overcooked: All You Can Eat! includes remastered versions of Overcooked! and and Overcooked! 2, along with new accessibility options so more people can play.

Hitman 2



Step into the polished shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman 2, and track and assassinate targets across a variety of exotic locations. With new ways to play, new game modes and new features, Hitman 2 lets your creativity (when it comes to killing) run wild.

Predator: Hunting Grounds



In this asymmetrical shooter, you'll either face off or take control of the Predator. Complete missions before the Predator hunts you down, or become the hunter yourself and use alien weaponry like the iconic shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster.

All three games will be available from Tuesday, September 7 to Monday, October 4.

PS Plus free games: August 2021

(Image credit: EA)

Hunter's Arena: Legends (PS5)

Hunter's Arena: Legends is a battle royale set in Ancient Asia, featuring 30-player PvP and PvE combat. If you love a battle royale, but have grown weary of Fortnite, Apex Legends and PUBG, then Hunter's Arena is well worth a go.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a whacky first-person shooter that sees you partaking in a suburban skirmish, fighting for (you guessed it) either brainless zombies or fierce plantlife. Plants vs. Zombies is ridiculous fun and offers the perfect opportunity for players to jump into online multiplayer madness that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

For those who have had their tennis pro aspirations fueled by Wimbledon, Tennis World Tour 2 is well worth a go. Playing as the world's top players, Tennis World Tour sees you setting out to dominate the world circuit - topspinning, backhanding and serving your way to the top.

These titles are available from August 3 until September 6.

PS Plus free games: July 2021

(Image credit: Activision)

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5)



This month's free PS5 title is A Plague Tale: Innocence, which has been upgraded to target 60fps at a native 4K resolution. You'll follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo as they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 brings the series' iconic zombies back into the fray, and includes a large-scale multiplayer battle royale mode called Blackout, which paved the way for Call of Duty: Warzone.



WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4)

Lay the smackdown in WWE 2K Battlegrounds in this over-the-top arcade action game. Pull off special abilities, make use of power-ups and enjoy classic match modes like steel cage matches and the Royal Rumble.



A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are available from July 6 to August 2.

PS Plus free games: June 2021

(Image credit: Clever Plays)

Operation: Tango (PS5)

Operation: tango is a cooperative spy adventure that sees you and a friend teaming up - one as a hacker and one as an agent - to bring a global tech menace down, using only your voice to communicate (so you do need a microphone to play). Solve puzzles together, execute missions across the globe and utilize a bunch of hi-tech tools to become an unstoppable duo. Operation: Tango is online co-op only.

Star Wars Squadrons (PS4)

Want to know how it feels to take part in a Star Wars space battle? Then you're going to want to try Squadrons. Squadrons sees you taking part in first-person multiplayer dog fights alongside a squad of other pilots - either the Empire or the New Republic. What's more, you also have the option to play Squadrons in PSVR for an even more immersive experience.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

A remaster of the classic 3D fighter, Virtua Fighter 5 is a must-play for those who love one-on-one fighting games. While the original was a classic, Virtua Fighter 5 makes plenty of improvements on the original including HD graphics and new online features.

Operation: Tango and Star Wars Squadrons are available from June 1 until July 5. Virtua Fighter 5 is available from June 1 until August 2.

PS Plus free games: May 2021

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (PS5)

From the developers of FlatOut, Wreckfest is a vehicular combat racing game that sees players racing and upgrading old bangers, adding extra armor and making them aesthetically look more pleasing before sending them out to the racetrack/destruction derby. With online multiplayer allowing for up to 24 players, carnage is almost certain to ensue.

Wreckfest has previously released on last-gen consoles, but the PS5 version is releasing on the day it arrives on PS Plus - May 4. That means PS5 owners can get their hands on the next-gen version on day one, as long as you're an active PS Plus subscriber.

Battlefield 5 (PS4)

Battlefield 5 is a first-person shooter set in World War 22 and the most recent entry in the Battlefield franchise. Players have the choice of jumping into online multiplayer modes, such as Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or to take on the single-player campaign War Stories.

Stranded Deep (PS4)

Open-world survival adventure Stranded Deep sees players stranded in the Pacific Ocean following a plane crash. It's up to you to survive, hunting for supplies and crafting weapons, tools and shelter to stay alive.

Wreckfest, Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep are available from May 4 until May 31.

PS Plus free games: April 2021

(Image credit: Oddworld Inhabitants)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5)

Abe is back and, once again, this accidental hero turned revolution leader is trying to save his fellow Mudokons. This time there are more than 1000 Mudokons to save and teamwork is the name of the game - with your army of rebels using their collective energy to help Abe solve the various puzzles he encounters.

Soulstorm serves as the second game in the Oddworld quintology, but promises to look much better than ever before, with 2.9D environments and stunning visuals - at a greater scale.

What's more SoulStorm on PS5 utilizes the DualSense controller's haptic feedback, allowing you to feel Abe's heartbeat during moments of suspense.

While Soulstorm is also available to purchase on PS4, only the PS5 version is free with PS Plus in April.

Days Gone (PS4)

PlayStation's first-party action-survival horror Days Gone focuses on outlaw-turned-drifter Deacon St John as he battles to survive in a post-apocalyptic world and to be reunited with his wife.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4/PS5)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a third-person shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite, which sees you gunning down zombies in 1940s Europe, either alone or with up to three friends. Thanks to a free PS5 upgrade for Zombie Army 4, PS5 players can take advantage of dynamic 4K @ 60fps with reduced load times.

Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone and Zombie Army 4 are available from April 6 to May 3, Destruction Allstars continues to be available until April 2.

PS Plus free games: March 2021

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4)

First released in 1997, Final Fantasy 7 immediately cemented its place as one of the best JRPG titles around and introduced millions of gamers around the world to the genre. The critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 7 Remake does that legacy justice, completely recreating the opening portion of the original game, expanding a five to eight-hour section into a full 40-hour RPG, and showcasing some of the best gameplay and storytelling we've seen in a Final Fantasy game in almost 20 years - making it one of the best PS4 games around.

Maquette (PS5)

Maquette, a first-person narrative puzzler from Annapurna, explores the relationship of Kenzie and Michael through a series of flashbacks and memories, starting with their meet-cute in a coffee shop where they scribble together in a sketchbook. But this isn’t a simple romance tale. Far from it. Instead, their story is told through the exploration of the game’s recursive puzzle world. With each step of progression and solved puzzle unearthing further memories that begin to piece together their relationship – and perhaps why it’s being told in the past tense.

Remnant: From the Ashes (PS4)

Remnant: From the Ashes is a fantastic third-person shooter that sees you playing as one of the last remnants of humanity, determined to rebuild and retake your world after it's been ravaged by an ancient evil from another dimension. You can play alone or squad up with a team of up to three players.

Farpoint (PS4/PSVR)

Farpoint is one of the best PSVR games on the market. It's a first-person VR shooter that sees you landing on a hostile alien planet after a routine mission goes wrong, with the aim being to find any survivors and keep yourself alive. Farpoint can be played alone or co-op with a friend and is perfect for those who love a sci-fi adventure.

Remnant, Maquette, Farpoint and Final Fantasy 7 Remake are available from March 2 until April 5, while Destruction Allstars continues to be available until April 2.

PS Plus free games: February 2021

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Destruction AllStars (PS5 only)

Destruction AllStars was supposed to be a PS5 launch title, but it's now available for free as part of PlayStation Plus. Choose between 16 competitors in this vehicular combat game, which combines parkour and driving with destruction and mayhem.

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5 and PS4)

Unleash your supernatural abilities in this third-person action adventure from Remedy Entertainment. You get the PS5 version as part of this giveaway, which means you can benefit from ray tracing support or a smoother frame rate.

Concrete Genie

Bring a polluted town back to life using a magic paintbrush. Create Genies whose magical powers will aid you in overcoming puzzles and the pack of bullies that pursue you using Living Paint. Concrete Genie also includes two additional modes for PSVR owners.

Destruction AllStars is available February 2 until April 5. Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie are available until March 1.

PS Plus free games: January 2021

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Maneater

This month's PS5 game is Maneater, a single player survival game where you play as a shark. You'll need to find the right resources and evolve far beyond what nature intended. Be prepared to gobble up some humans, too.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Lara returns for another epic adventure in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Once again outgunned and outnumbered, Lara will need to use her surroundings to her advantage and strike from the shadows. Get ready to plunder plenty of tombs and overcome deadly puzzles.

Greedfall

Greedfall gives you the freedom to shape your abilities, spells and skills in any way you see fit. Befriend or betray companions, discover riches, secrets and fantastic creatures, and explore uncharted lands in this impressive action RPG.

Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall are available to download from January 5 to February 1, 2021.

PS Plus free games: December 2020

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Worms Rumble

Think you know Worms? Think again. Worms Rumble ditches the turn-based combat of old for real-time arena-based combat for up to 32 players. Bring the pain to your wiggling opponents and wield a variety of weapons like the classic Bazooka in your bid to win.

Just Cause 4



Dive into an open-world sandbox experience in Just Cause 4. You can cause chaos using all sorts of weaponry, vehicles and gadgets, and create some truly explosive moments. Oh, and you also have access to a wingsuit so you can soar across the skies.

Rocket Arena



A 3v3 online shooter, step into the shoes of fantastic heroes as you blast your way past the opposition to win. Expect lots of rockets, comebacks and smack talk in this one.

Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4 and Rocket Arena are available to download from December 1 to January 4, 2021.

PS Plus free games: November 2020

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Bugsnax (PS5 only)

The very first PS5 game to join PlayStation Plus is Bugsnax, a bonkers first-person adventure where you play as an investigative journalist who has to explore Snaktooth Island, which is teeming with legendary half-bug half-snack creatures. Hence the name Bugsnax.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Slay orcs and take on the foes of Mordor in Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, fans of JRR Tolkien's iconic world won't want to miss this freebie.

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

A challenging and atmospheric Metroidvania, this engrossing 2D explorative platformers is one of the best indie games of this generation. Can you uncover the mysteries buried beneath the surface in Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition?

Bugsnax will be available to PS Plus members on PS5 from November 12 until January 4, 2021. Both Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition are available to download from November 3 to November 30.

PS Plus free games: October 2020

(Image credit: EA)

Need for Speed: Payback

Put pedal to the metal in Need for Speed: Payback, a four-wheeled action blockbuster. There are three different characters to choose from, each with their own set of unique skills and abilities, but all of them are extremely capable behind the wheel.

Vampyr

This third-person action RPG from Life is Strange developer Dontnod Entertainment has you playing as a doctor turned vampire. You'll need to use your supernatural abilities to fight or flee from the forces of evil, and try not to succumb to your thirst for bloodlust.

Both Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr are available to download from October 6 until November 2.

PS Plus free games: September 2020

(Image credit: PUBG Corporation)

PUBG: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (also known as PUBG) is the daddy of battle royale games. If you've ever played the likes of Fortnite or COD: Warzone, then you have PUBG to thank. While PUBG originally released in 2017, it remains one of the most played games on Steam and Xbox Live. So picking it up for free in September is an absolute steal - and a great chance for newbie battle royale enthusiasts to check it out.

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V is sure to please fighting game fans, offering a classic side-scrolling fighting experience which will please old and new fans of Capcom's veteran franchise.

PUBG and Street Fighter V will be available to download from September 1 to October 5.

PS Plus free games: August 2020

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Relive the explosive single-player campaign from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 all over again in this high-definition remaster of the 2009 blockbuster. If you're not a fan of Call of Duty's frantic multiplayer mode, the campaign is well worth a go.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

A massively multiplayer party game with up to 60 players online, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout challenges you over multiple chaotic rounds until one player remains. Expect a lot of laughs and screams of frustration when playing this one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available to download from July 28 until August 31, and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available to download from August 4 until August 31.

PS Plus free games: July 2020

(Image credit: Square Enix)

NBA 2K20

If you love shooting hoops, NBA 2K20 is one of the most realistic representations of basketball to date. With an upgraded motion engine and signature styles for all your favorite players, this is a must have for basketball fans.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara uncovers an ancient mystery but also crosses paths with a dangerous organization called Trinity. From snowy tundras to crumbling ruins, Lara's epic adventure is full of thrills and fast-paced action.

Erica

As a bonus to celebrate 10 years of PlayStation Plus, Sony is also giving away Erica to subscribers. A feature-length cinematic experience, Erica merges Hollywood production values with engaging and tactile gameplay.

All three games are available to download from July 7 until August 3.

PS Plus free games: June 2020

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: WW2

Call of Duty: WW2 puts players on the front lines of the second world war. Land in Normandy on D-Day, battle across Europe, and enjoy a classic Call of Duty experience that brings the series back to its roots.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Fight it out in iconic locales from the Star Wars universe in Star Wars Battlefront 2. With 25 free game updates since launch, and all your favorite heroes and villains as playable characters, it's a love letter to a galaxy far, far away.

Call of Duty: WW2 is available to download from May 26 to July 6, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 is be available from June 2 to July 6.

PS Plus free games: May 2020

(Image credit: Colossal Order)

Cities: Skylines

You don't need to wait for planning permission to build the mega-city of your dreams in Cities: Skylines. Your decisions will determine whether your metropolis flourishes or fails, as you manage an ever-growing populace in this top-tier city builder sim.

Farming Simulator 19

You'll quite literally reap what you sow in Farming Simulator 19, as you toil the land to maintain a happy homestead. Tend to livestock, harvest crops and jump behind the wheel of your favorite tractor. The only thing that's missing is fresh air.

Both of these titles will be available to download from May 5 until June 1.

PS Plus free games: April 2020

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Just a few months after Uncharted: The Nathan Drake collection hit PS Plus, Sony is offering the final chapter in the Uncharted series for free.

Uncharted 4 sees Nathan Drake coaxed out of retirement by his estranged brother Sam for one last adventure - to uncover Henry Avery's long-lost treasure. The action-adventure rounds off the intrepid explorer's story in spectacular fashion and will keep you enthralled for hours on end.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Codemaster's rally racing game for those who love their tracks rough and ready. Dirt Rally 2.0 utilizes real driving physics to give you an immersive – and filthy – racing experience.

PS Plus free games: March 2020

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is a stunning game that takes you on a journey through magical lands to seek out big beasts called Colossi. The game originally released on PlayStation but has been remade for PlayStation 4 - making it one of the best PS4 games on the market.

Sonic Forces

In this Sonic game you need to build an army to take the world back from the evil Dr. Eggman. You can defeat your enemies with speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past platforms as Classic Sonic, and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.

PS Plus free games: February 2020

BioShock: The Collection

A brilliant addition, to be sure. BioShock: The Collection packs in BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite for a journey through the entire franchise, from the underwater city of Rapture to the floating town of Columbia. Expect trippy powers, unnerving enemies, and a good dose of steampunk sci-fi.

The Sims 4

While we wait for The Sims 5 – whenever that might be – the console version of the latest Sims title should keep you busy building your dream house and filling it with tiny simulated humans, either to ensure their happiness or inflict needless romantic drama with their neighbours. The important thing is that you get to choose.

PS Plus free games: January 2020

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Chart the journey of adventurer and explorer Nathan Drake in this collection of the first three Uncharted games: Drake's Fortune, Among Thieves, and Drake's Deception. Full of action, lively landscapes, and unimaginable treasures, this bundle of three games is a great treat to kick off the new year with.

Goat Simulator

As if the bundle enough wasn't enough to keep you busy, you can also cause a different kind of chaos with Goat Simulator – the absurd and meme-ready game about throwing a goat into objects to cause property damage. If you're done with Untitled Goose Game and looking for more animal nuisance, this may be the game for you.