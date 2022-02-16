Philips expands its B Line touchscreen monitor series in the Middle East with new interactive displays

Philips has unveiled two new touch screen monitors that will join its B Line SmoothTouch series in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The first is the 162B9T, which comes with a 16-inch LCD touch panel with HD resolution followed by the 242B9T, which has a 24-inch LCD touch panel with Full HD resolution.

Aside from their sizes and resolutions, both monitors feature similar builds and interactive tech. The LCD panels on both feature 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You'll be able to touch type using ten fingers or play interactive games with friends.

The SmootTouch LCD panels are also more durable and can handle splashes of water or dusty environments thanks to their IP rating for water & dust resistance.

With Smart Contrast on board, the new B Line monitors auto-adjust backlight intensity based on the content you're viewing. Contrast is dynamically enhanced for games and videos with darker hues.

When in an office environment, both backlight and contrast are fine-tuned to make it easier to use for daily office use and lower power consumption. There's also a LowBlue mode that uses smart software to reduce harmful shortwave blue light and make viewing easier on the eyes.

The monitors come with a Z-type stand that lets you position the display in a variety of ergonomic positions. You can set the stand in an upright position for better touch control, or recline it backwards to make it easy for you to draw or annotate. It even allows you to put the screen almost flat on the table for some applications if needed.

There's also a variety of display ports that let you connect the monitors to a wide range of devices via HDMI, DVI, VGA and DisplayPort.

The Philips new B Line LCD SmoothTouch monitors (162B9T) & (242B9T) are available through MMD authorised distributors in the Middle East Region and come with a standard 3-year warranty.