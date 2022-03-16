OSN Streaming App rebrands as OSN+ with new logo and more content

The OSN Streaming App has rebranded to OSN+, replacing the familiar red OSN logo with a new and modern aesthetic. The announcement was made today by the OSN Group, celebrating the fast-growing base of subscribers across the MENA region since its launch.

Already home to a plethora of international, local, and original content, OSN+ continues to deliver more content as it extends its exclusive partnerships with leading streaming services and studios. This includes HBO, Peacock, Sky Studios, Endeavour Content, and All3Media, which delivers some of the best movies and TV series from major studios like Paramount, Warner Media, Sony, Discovery, MGM and Lionsgate.

OSN+ will also exclusively stream the highly anticipated Paramount+ series Halo on March 25th in the region, the same days as its worldwide premiere. Additionally, original Arabic content will also stream on the platform, including a local adaptation of the hit series Suits titled Suits Arabia, launching at the start of Ramadan. Another OSN+ Original, Yellow Bus, will also arrive later this year.

"I am delighted to lead the launch of OSN+, which has been many months in the making," said Nick Forward, Managing Director OSN+, and Chief Content Officer. "Drawing on my prior experience of building a leading regional streaming service, I see a fantastic opportunity to grow OSN+ into the leading SVOD offering in MENA, buoyed by a brilliant offering of world-beating content reflecting the best of global, locally curated for our audiences," he said in a statement.

Existing OSN Streaming App subscribers will have their subscription carried over to the new OSN+ app, which will be updated for iOS and Android devices. OSN+ will cost USD 9.50 (AED 35) per month, and you can test it out with a 7-day trial.