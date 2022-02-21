OSN expands exclusive content in the region with new Endeavor Content agreement

There are now more ways for you to enjoy content with OSN. Just today, one of the region’s leading entertainment hubs has extended its partnership with Endeavor Content that will offer content from HBO Max, Hulu, and Peacock directly from OSN.

“Endeavor Content has one of the most exciting slates in the business,” said Nick Forward, Managing Director Streaming & Chief Content Officer at OSN. “We couldn’t be more excited to expand on our partnership to bring some of 2022’s most anticipated shows exclusively to OSN subscribers in the Middle East.”

Expect upcoming exclusives to be viewed on-demand through the OSN streaming app. Some of the most awaited titles include Wolf Life Me starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher, and Tokyo Vice from acclaimed director Michael Mann, headlined by an incredible cast led by Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. There’s also Conversations with Friends from the makers of the critically acclaimed series Normal People and Tell Me Your Secrets, a new drama starring Lily Rabe produced by the same team behind Big Little Lies. Killing Eve's fourth and last season starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer is also streaming to OSN later this month.

For AED 35 per month, OSN delivers exclusive content from HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+, and regional content available in Arabic.