Oppo Find X5 Pro confirmed to come with Dimensity 9000 as well

Oppo is set to launch its flagship lineup - Find X5 series in just a couple of days and the company has already teased several other products that will be launched alongside the phone.

Now MediaTek and Oppo have confirmed that the Find X5 Pro would come with a Dimensity 9000 SoC as well.

The company seems to be following a dual SoC strategy wherein it will launch two variants of the Oppo Find X5 Pro – one each with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and Dimensity 9000 SoC from MediaTek.

This basically means that the Find X5 Pro will be the first-ever phone with MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset. To recall, we saw a similar strategy by Realme sometime back. However, this is the first time a smartphone maker would be using a chipset from both the leading chipset companies in the same lineup.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Oppo ) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Oppo)

The Dimensity 9000 was introduced in November last year and is one of the most powerful smartphone SoCs in the market right now. During the launch, the company had even stated that this chipset takes on its rivals including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset head-on and said that the benchmark scores of Dimensity 9000 surpassed Android flagships and is similar to that of a 2021 flagship.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition specifications (rumoured)

Based on the various leaks and rumours the Find X5 Pro’s Dimensity Edition is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED E4 display offering Quad HD+ resolution at 3216 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It, however, is rumoured to come with a slightly less power efficient LTPO 1.0 panel technology compared to the LTPO 2.0 panel while might be available on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Find X5 Pro.

In terms of onboard storage and memory, the Dimensity 9000 powered Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition is said to come with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Snapdragon variant might come with various combinations and might sport up to 512 GB of onboard storage.

Rest all the features are expected to remain the same on both variants. These include a triple rear camera setup with a couple of 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensors and a 32 MP selfie snapper.

Powering the device could be a 5000 mAh battery pack with support for 80W fast wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Via - GSMArena

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!