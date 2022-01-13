Oppo Find X4 / X5 release date rumors, price, news and leaks

Is it the Oppo Find X4 or Find X5 family that will debut in early 2022? We're not totally sure right now, as rumors are split, but either way we know the successor series to the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite is coming very soon.

The company has confirmed more Find X phones are coming very soon, and judging by the Find X3 series release, they'll likely come in the first few months of the year. With that timing, they'll be a close rival for the rivals from the Samsung Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12 and OnePlus 10 ranges.

Oppo's Find X line has come to represent true premiumness, with top camera specs, good-looking displays and elegant designs - though so far they've failed to rank as high as rivals from Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus in our list of the best smartphones.

Rumors about the Find X4 or Find X5 family are starting to drip in, with a launch in the near future. Below, you can read everything there is to know, as well as what we want to see from these phones.

Latest news Oppo's first foldable phone, the Find N, was debuted in late 2021, bringing lots of the company's hardware to a phone that folds in half.

Oppo Find X4 or Find X5?

Opinions are split on what Oppo's next flagship phone series will actually be called: some think it'll be the Find X4, but others say Find X5.

The former might seem the obvious one, since it follows the Find X3, but Oppo's based in China where the number four is seen as unlucky. That's why people think the company will skip to Find X5.

The logic makes sense, especially since Oppo's sister company OnePlus did the same for its flagship series. However the Oppo Reno 4 family suggests that maybe Oppo doesn't put stock in superstition, and will go ahead with using the number four.

Oppo has previously alluded to the family of phones as 'the next Find X series' so it's coy on the matter for now.

Oppo has confirmed its next-gen flagship phone will be revealed by the end of March 2022. It said it'd be introduced just Q1 2022, which ends at the end of March next year.

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed, but if it's coming in those first three months it may be we see it at MWC 2022 that starts on February 28.

Regarding prices, there will probably be a Pro, Neo and Lite entry in the line, as a top-end, mid-range and entry-level entry respectively, each with a different price, so the Oppo Find X4 line could hit a few price points.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro cost Oppo Find X3 Pro will cost £1,099 / AU$1,699 (roughly $1500), the Neo started at £699 / AU$1,199 (around $975) and the Lite went for £379 / AU$749 (around $530), so we could see similar prices for the Oppo Find X4 entries.

However, at least for the Pro models, we've consistently complained about the high prices of those phones, so hopefully we could see a lower cost.

Oppo Find X4 leaks and rumors

We've actually had some Oppo Find X details confirmed by the company itself. The main one is the MariSilicon X neural processing unit which brings AI optimization smarts to photography - you can read more about the MariSilicon X here.

The company has also confirmed that the phone will come with the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Arguably the most important leaked news is that there will be three members of the family - presumably a Lite, Neo and Pro like last year.

The Pro has been detailed extensively in a big leak: apparently, it'll have a 6.7-inch display with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED tech. It's said to have a 5,000mAh battery, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, a 32MP front-facing camera, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a third 13MP telephoto camera.

However information from a separate source suggests one phone from the Find X4 line will come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 13MP telephoto camera capable of up to 2x optical zoom and a 3MP microscopic camera.

A previous Oppo Find X4 leak was that it may come with 125W charging. This is a technology that Oppo has already unveiled, but at the time it didn't confirm it'd be available on its upcoming flagship smartphones.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, some members of the Find X4 family will feature the technology. That would make this specific device the fastest charging smartphone in the world, unless any manufacturer beats Oppo to the title.

We don't yet know which models would feature the tech, but history would suggest that this sort of feature would be exclusive to the Pro model. That may mean we see something like 65W charging on the standard Oppo Find X4.

What we want to see

Here are some changes and new features we want to see in the Oppo Find X4 line, compared to previous Oppo phones and the range's competition.

1. Some lower prices

If we had to give some feedback on previous Oppo Find phones, especially the Pro models, our first response, written in size-72 font, in bold, and in all caps, would be 'make it cheaper'.

The Find X Pro phones are incredibly pricey, and the Neo phones often aren't quite competitive for their costs either, and while there's lots to love about the phones, they can be hard to recommend to people who don't have bunches of cash ready to spend.

If Oppo reduced the prices of its phones, even by a little bit, they'd be much easier to recommend as great value-for-money devices.

2. Bring back the (faux) leather

The Oppo Find X2 Pro could be bought in a premium-feeling faux leather version (otherwise known as vegan leather), which felt great to hold and was easily grippable too. The Find X3 Pro line dropped this lovely-feeling material, for a standard glass back.

We'd like to see the return of faux leather - it's a material that signifies the kind of premium-ness the Pro phone's price tag brings.

Now that even mid-range phones have top specs, the design department is one of the few bastions top-end phones have left with which to prove themselves, and we'd like to see the Oppo Find X4 Pro win in this department.

3. A better zoom camera

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom was named after its hybrid 10x zoom lens, which was great for taking pictures of far-away things, and a few other Oppo phones (including the Find X2 Pro) used it too.

The company has stopped using this camera though, and its Find X3 series didn't have amazing zoom capabilities as a result. Instead, the focus was on ultra-wide and, in the case of the Pro phone, microscope, photography.

But zooming is, for some people, a really important part of the phone photography experience, and we'd like to see the camera brought back. If not, we'd at least like to see a similar alternative.

4. A microSD slot

While modern mobiles come with lots of internal storage, professionals or power-users will sometimes want even more space on their phone for apps, videos or photos.

That's where MicroSD slots come in, as they can bump up a handset's internal storage to 1TB or even higher. However lots of companies have started dropping the slots from phones, Oppo included.

We'd like to see some of the Find X4 phones - at least the Pro model, because as the name suggests that's designed for professionals - have the MicroSD slot again.

5. Orange

Orange is arguably the best color for a smartphone - it's bold and vibrant, eye-catching and attractive. In second and third place come red and yellow, for the same reasons.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro came in a lovely orange shade, making it one of the most attractive smartphones we'd seen, but the Find X3 Pro just came in blue. It was a little dull in comparison.

We want an orange phone again, so you can see it a mile away.