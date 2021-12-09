Oppo Find N foldable phone to launch on December 15

Our first tryst with Oppo's foldable device emanated way back in 2019 when they showed a concept device. Last year as well the company showcased a couple of concept phones - one with a rollable display and one with a trifold display.

Unfortunately, these phones were never made commercially available. However, now we can say for sure that the device - named Oppo Find N - is underway because it's been teased by the brand and will be unveiled during Oppo's Inno Day 2021.

Oppo Find N foldable phone

The teaser shows that the foldable phone will have a large near-bezel less external display and has a massive inward folding primary display.

As the inner display is shown, it's almost impossible to determine if there's a punch hole or under-display camera but there seems to be one on the top left corner. If you watch the opening of the display closely, you can spot what looks like a camera on the corner.

Though one can see curved sides with a chrome finish and a massive camera bump, housing at least three camera sensors can be spotted on the rear panel.

Pete Lau, OnePlus' CEO who is also overseeing brand synergy between Oppo, Oneplus and Realme, has mentioned that the company has ironed out issues that plague most foldable phones including a crease and durability.

Meanwhile, a report on GizChina quotes tipsters to suggest that the device, bearing model number PEUM00 was spotted on Geekbench. The same model had bagged the MIIT certification some time back. The tipster shared a screengrab of the latter's website via his Weibo account earlier in December.

The Geekbench listing provides additional information around the device, which has since been reportedly arriving with the name Vivo Find N. Of course, the teaser carries the name with the tipster also suggesting that it could find its way to the company's annual conference scheduled for next week.

Oppo Find N - specifications (rumored)

The listing suggests that the Oppo Find N could have the Snapdragon 888 chipset under its hood, which corroborates some of the earlier rumors around the device. We also get indications that the handset ships with 12GB RAM and could be running the Android 11 out-of-the-box. The data around benchmarks indicate that the new device scored 925 points in the single-core test and 3,364 points in multi-core test.

The device is also expected to feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display. There were rumors of Sony's IMX766 50MP camera being the choice for the primary shooter, though we haven't heard anything concrete about the number of cameras on the back panel yet.

The listing on Camera FV-5 website indicates a 12.6MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture, EIS support, OIS, and a resolution of 4096×3072 pixels. This effectively means that the Oppo Find N could capture 50MP images using pixel binning. On the front, the device could house an 8.1MP camera.

There were reports that the device would sport an 8-inch OLED display (the size appears consistent in the teaser) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It was expected to draw its power from a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging options.

What we still are unaware of an exact launch date for the phone, which faces the tough task of matching up to Samsung's array of foldable devices.

Oppo seems to have quite an exciting Inno Day 2021 lined up with the Find N now teased and yesterday's retractable phone camera too. The event takes place on December 15th 2021.

