OnePlus 10 Pro confirmed to have a better screen than the OnePlus 9 Pro

One area where OnePlus phones have excelled in recent years is their screens, and that looks set to continue with the OnePlus 10 Pro, as one screen upgrade has already been confirmed.

Pete Lau (the CEO of OnePlus) posted on Weibo (a Chinese social network), saying that the OnePlus 10 Pro will use LTPO 2.0.

LTPO stands for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, and it’s a type of display tech that allows for a variable refresh rate. In the case of the OnePlus 9 Pro, it allows for a refresh rate of between a silky smooth 120Hz, and just 1Hz, with the latter being to save battery for static scenes where a high refresh rate isn’t needed.

Lau claims that LTPO 2.0 will allow for an even smoother screen experience, but he doesn’t expand on what he means by that. Perhaps it will mean a higher maximum refresh rate than 120Hz, or perhaps it will more fluidly and intelligently change the refresh rate as needed, or maybe there are other tweaks that in some way improve the experience.

Whatever the case though, it sounds like it should definitely be an upgrade on the already-impressive OnePlus 9 Pro’s screen.

We should find out exactly how impressive soon, as this isn’t the first details Lau has revealed about the OnePlus 10 Pro – he also recently said that the phone will be unveiled at some point in January.

A OnePlus 9 Pro (Image credit: Magnus Blix)

Analysis: the screen probably won’t be changing much

While the use of LTPO 2.0 will probably improve the OnePlus 10 Pro’s screen in one way or another, we’re not expecting a huge upgrade here.

Leaks suggest that like its predecessor it will have a 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, so if that’s true then the core screen specs may be identical.

Indeed, some sources have also pointed to a 120Hz refresh rate again – so LTPO 2.0 might well not even increase the maximum refresh rate.

Still, a phone is more than its screen, and we’ve also heard that the OnePlus 10 Pro could sport a new design, support speedy 80W charging, and have a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, among probably other changes and upgrades.

So while it might not be a revolutionary device, it’s shaping up to be a solid upgrade to a 4.5-star phone.

Via GSMArena