OnePlus 10 Pro colors: all the confirmed and rumored shades so far

The OnePlus 10 Pro hasn’t been announced yet – except it basically has, with OnePlus doing its usual thing of revealing a lot of details ahead of the full launch on January 11, and those details include some of the colors that you’ll be able to get this flagship phone in.

Below then, we’ve detailed the OnePlus 10 Pro shades that have been confirmed so far, then further down you’ll find other colors that have either been rumored or seem like likely candidates.

Then at the bottom there’s a brief section on the standard OnePlus 10’s colors – but nothing has been confirmed there yet. In fact, this phone is still surprisingly shrouded in mystery. As soon as we hear of any additional colors for either handset we’ll update this article too, so check back soon.

OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Volcanic Black is one of the confirmed colors for the OnePlus 10 Pro, and you can see this in the image above. This is one of the most common colors for any phone, so it’s no surprise that it’s included here.

It’s a matte black that’s smart, dark, and just a little bit boring, but the shiny black of the camera housing provides a bit of visual interest and contrast.

OnePlus 10 Pro in Emerald Forest

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10 Pro has also been confirmed to be coming in the green shade you can see above, dubbed Emerald Forest. This is slightly more unusual than black, and therefore might not sell as well, but it’s a lot more interesting.

It’s a matte shade of green, but with a shiny green frame, while the camera block is black. So there’s slightly more going on here than on the black shade.

OnePlus 10 Pro in white

One color that we’ve heard rumored for the OnePlus 10 Pro is a white shade, however this was only mentioned by one source, and there aren’t any images of it in white, so we’d take this with a pinch of salt.

That said, the source accurately leaked and rendered the black and green shades, so there might be something in it.

OnePlus 10 Pro in light blue

The same source also claimed that the OnePlus 10 Pro would come in a light blue shade, but once again there’s no imagery of it in this color, and no other sources have backed them up.

We hope this is true though as that sounds like it could make for an interesting color choice.

OnePlus 10 Pro in silver

A OnePlus 9 Pro in Morning Mist (Image credit: OnePlus)

We haven’t heard anything about the OnePlus 10 Pro coming in silver, but the OnePlus 9 Pro did (or Morning Mist to use the marketing name), and it also came in black and green – with those latter two shades having been confirmed for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

So if we’re getting two out of three for the OnePlus 10 Pro then why not the third? It’s certainly possible.

OnePlus 10 colors

The OnePlus 9 in blue, purple and black (Image credit: OnePlus)

So far we haven’t heard anything about what colors the standard OnePlus 10 will come in. In fact, we haven’t even seen what the phone will look like – whether through leaks or official imagery.

So there’s not much we can say here, but given that the two confirmed OnePlus 10 Pro colors are similar to shades you can get the OnePlus 9 Pro in, it’s possible that the OnePlus 10 will follow in the OnePlus 9’s footsteps color-wise too.

That would mean black, blue, and purple shades (dubbed Astral Black, Astral Sky and Winter Mist in the case of the OnePlus 9). We may not get all of these, but we wouldn’t be surprised if at least some of the OnePlus 10’s colors are similar – though they might for example be slightly lighter or darker than the OnePlus 9 equivalents.