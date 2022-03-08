Now you can get hyper-personalised health insurance in the UAE

Health insurance is crucial in today’s world. We all know this now. Getting insurance that works specifically for your body is something we strive for on a regular basis.

Making a significant step in that direction, Wellx.ai and Whoop have partnered to bring the UAE its first ever hyper-personalised health insurance system. Everyone has to pay an insurance premium, but what if we told you that you could earn some of it back while staying healthy and meeting your fitness goals?

“Inspired by the UAE’s unique National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, Wellx.ai is committed to creating national-level impact from healthier communities by harnessing the power of data to radically optimise healthcare effort and spend,” said Wellx.ai co-founder Javed Akberali.

How does the Wellx.ai and Whoop Health Insurance work?

Individuals and organisations in the UAE who purchase insurance through Wellx.ai will gain access to Whoop wearable technology and advanced analytical insights for the opportunity to unlock cash back and other rewards for hitting key health milestones.

Customers can visit the Wellx.ai website and purchase a Whoop subscription, starting from AED 1200. The Whoop band will be delivered within 48 hours of purchase.

When they purchase a Wellx health insurance along with their Whoop subscription, customers are eligible to earn back all or a part of their Whoop subscription by accomplishing health milestones that are measured by your Whoop band/app.

Whoop sends push notifications that offer wellness guidance to keep the user on track to redeem cash-back rewards. For example, it will guide the customer on how to get a good night’s sleep and then challenge them to hit their sleep goals.

If these goals are attained, Wellx will provide the customer with an Amazon or Noon voucher of AED 300. Whoop offers similar challenges over the course of the year for Sleep, Recovery, and Strain.

Individuals and communities in the United Arab Emirates interested in learning more about a new insurance journey that rewards people for living a healthier lifestyle can visit www.wellxai.com.