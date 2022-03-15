Norton looks to keep you safe from ID theft with new Identity Advisor Plus platform

Norton expands identity theft offering with specific monitoring and restoration tools

Norton Identity Advisor Plus visualised: Young Business Woman Logging in Online Security System On Laptop With Mobile App On Smartphone
(Image credit: Oscar Wong via Getty Images)

Norton has launched a new Identity Advisor Plus service for identity theft protection and restoration.

The antivirus and security software provider says it developed the platform to tackle potential ID theft, which it claims has affected 30% of Brits.

The company cited recent research that found over half (55%) of British adults admitting they would have no idea what to do if their identity was stolen.

Dark web monitoring from Norton ID theft advisor plus

(Image credit: Norton Security)

Norton Identity Advisor Plus 

Norton Identity Advisor Plus offers a mix of social media monitoring, personal information monitoring and dark web monitoring tools to highlight suspicious activity on existing accounts. The software also highlights if personal information is being accessed elsewhere on the web without consent. 

The social media monitoring software focuses on the most popular social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Customers can sign up to use the new Identity Advisor Plus software now, with an easy-to-use Norton dashboard allowing its experts to detect any suspicious activity on your behalf, from £29.99 for the first year.

Norton 360 running on a PC, laptop and phone

(Image credit: Future)

The subscription also comes with Identity Restoration Support, including a devoted Restoration Specialist who acts as your case manager for handling any information breach, collecting ID theft case evidence and overseeing any necessary communication with third parties. They’ll also talk you through any necessary steps to restore your online identity and recover stolen information until your case is resolved. 

The launch is the latest release from Norton as it bids to help keep customers safe and secure online.

The cybersecurity experts have also recently released Norton 360 Advanced, a complete online security package to keep your data private and secure online. 

The platform includes a password manager, 200GB PC cloud backup, a secure VPN and parental control tools in order to help defend your whole family against cyberthreats. 

Kim Onasile
Kim Onasile

Kimberley is a B2B Editor for Security and Privacy, at TechRadar Pro. She has previously covered VoIP, business telecoms, Marketing and CRM, Point of Sale and payment systems. She now specialises in B2B and B2C Cybersecurity tech, including Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Antivirus, Applications Security, Network Infrastructure Security, Incident Response, Technical Assurance, Strategic Readiness, Cyber Defense Transformation, Surveillance, and Identity Protection. She has worked in SEO, SEM and digital accessibility for 5 years and counting, working with thought leaders and tech journalists to highlight industry points of interest and follow what's next in the future of B2B tech.
