Newcom Computer Systems shows off entire Samsung Monitor range in Dubai

Whether working from home, casual content streaming or gaming for long hours, a monitor can really enhance that entire experience. Newcom Computer Systems, the authorised distributor for Samsung Monitors, has a great experience zone set up in Al Ain Plaza in Dubai for customers to not just come and purchase monitors but also experience them in all their glory.

(Image credit: Newcom)

"Spark Your Senses" with Samsung is one of the biggest roadshows at Al Ain Plaza this year and has been organised by Newcom. Customers will get to witness the widest range of monitors right from Smart Monitors M7 and M5 and Gaming Monitors including Odyssey Neo G9.

Customers can experience the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49" display while playing Fifa or check out the newly launched 43" Samsung Smart Monitor which comes enabled with apps such as Netflix and can work even without a PC or console connected.

Customers who purchase a monitor can also 'Scratch and Win' more exciting prizes. The offer is only available in Al Ain centre, Dubai until 31st December. Samsung has also organised a gaming tournament on a close invitation where the grand finale winner will get to take away the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9.