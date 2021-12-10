New Xbox Series X games: upcoming Xbox Series X/S game release dates

If you're looking for a list of the new Xbox Series X games coming out in 2021 and beyond, then you've landed on the right page. It's been an exciting year for gaming as developers have pushed the power of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles with Battlefield 2042, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and more showcasing just what the new Xbox consoles are capable of - but the best is yet to come.

It's going to be a busy time ahead for Xbox fans, as an absolute litany of new Xbox releases are scheduled for the coming months, throughout 2022 and beyond. Early 2022 (particularly February) looks to be jam-packed with some huge upcoming Xbox Series X/S releases, with Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 and the Saints Row reboot all landing in that period.

Because there are quite a few top Xbox Series X games coming out in the next year or so, it can be tricky to keep up of which game is released when – especially considering the number of games that have been delayed over the past year.

So, to help you stay ahead of the new releases, we've selected the best games that are coming soon, along with their release dates. Read on to find out when you can expect to get your hands on the biggest new Xbox Series X/S games. Make sure you check out our new PS5 games list too.

New Xbox Series X games 2021: most-anticipated upcoming games

New Xbox Series X games coming out in December 2021

The Gunk - December 16 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

- December 16 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) Shredders – December TBC (Xbox Series X/S)

New games coming out in January 2022

Rainbow Six Extraction – January TBC (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, XSX)

New games coming out in February 2022

Dying Light 2 - February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)

- February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC) CrossfireX - February 10 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)

- February 10 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC) The King of Fighters XV - February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC)

- February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC) Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

– February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) Elden Ring - February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, XSX/S)

- February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, XSX/S) Saints Row – February 25, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)

New games coming out in March 2022

Tunic - March 16 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)

- March 16 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC)

- March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC) WWE 2K22 – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)

– March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One) GTA 5 – March TBC (PS5, XSX/S)

– March TBC (PS5, XSX/S) GTA Online – March TBC – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One Switch)

– March TBC – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One Switch) Marvel's Midnight Suns – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One Switch)

New games coming out in April 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - April 28 2022 (XSX/S, PC)

New games coming out in June 2022

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – June 30 (PC, Xbox One, Switch)

New games coming out in November 2022

Starfield - November 11, 2022 (XSX/S, PC)

New games 2021: TBC 2021 and beyond

