New Xbox Series X games: upcoming Xbox Series X/S game release dates

published

Keep an eye out for these new Xbox Series X games

New Xbox Series X games
(Image credit: 343 Industries)
If you're looking for a list of the new Xbox Series X games coming out in 2021 and beyond, then you've landed on the right page. It's been an exciting year for gaming as developers have pushed the power of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles with Battlefield 2042Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and more showcasing just what the new Xbox consoles are capable of - but the best is yet to come.

It's going to be a busy time ahead for Xbox fans, as an absolute litany of new Xbox releases are scheduled for the coming months, throughout 2022 and beyond. Early 2022 (particularly February) looks to be jam-packed with some huge upcoming Xbox Series X/S releases, with Elden RingDying Light 2 and the Saints Row reboot all landing in that period.

Because there are quite a few top Xbox Series X games coming out in the next year or so, it can be tricky to keep up of which game is released when – especially considering the number of games that have been delayed over the past year.

So, to help you stay ahead of the new releases, we've selected the best games that are coming soon, along with their release dates. Read on to find out when you can expect to get your hands on the biggest new Xbox Series X/S games. Make sure you check out our new PS5 games list too.

New Xbox Series X games 2021: most-anticipated upcoming games

Elden Ring

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)
  • Dying Light 2 - February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX, PC)
  • Elden Ring - February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, XSX)
  • Saints Row – February 25, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One)
  • WWE 2K22 – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One)
  • GTA 5 – March TBC (PS5, XSX)
  • Starfield - November 11, 2022 (XSX, PC)

New Xbox Series X games coming out in December 2021

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach

(Image credit: Steel Wool Studios)
  • The Gunk - December 16 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • Shredders – December TBC (Xbox Series X/S)

New games coming out in January 2022

Rainbow Six Extraction

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

New games coming out in February 2022

Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland)
  • Dying Light 2 - February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
  • CrossfireX - February 10 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)
  • The King of Fighters XV - February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC)
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
  • Elden Ring - February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, XSX/S)
  • Saints Row – February 25, 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)

New games coming out in March 2022

GTA 5

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
  • Tunic - March 16 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC)
  • WWE 2K22 – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One)
  • GTA 5 – March TBC (PS5, XSX/S)
  • GTA Online – March TBC – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX, PS4, Xbox One Switch)
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns – March TBC (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One Switch)

New games coming out in April 2022

Stalker 2

(Image credit: GSC Game World)
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl - April 28 2022 (XSX/S, PC)

New games coming out in June 2022

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

(Image credit: Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc.)
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC – June 30 (PC, Xbox One, Switch)

New games coming out in November 2022

Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

New games 2021: TBC 2021 and beyond

Fable

(Image credit: Lionhead)
  • Scorn – TBC 2021 (XSX/S, PC)
  • Dead Static Drive - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • Echo Generation - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • Exo One - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
  • She Dreams Elsewhere - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • Warhammer 40K: Darktide - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S)
  • Song of Iron - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • RPG Time - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S)
  • Way to the Woods - TBC 2021 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • Hello Neighbor 2 - TBC 2021 ( Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Spring 2022 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, XSX/S and Switch)
  • Star Trek: Resurgence - Spring 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S)
  • Redfall – Summer 2022 (PC, Xbox Series X)
  • Little Witch in the Woods - TBC 2022 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
  • Hogwarts Legacy - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
  • DokeV - TBC 2022 (PC confirmed, consoles to be confirmed)
  • Rumbleverse - TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S)
  • Arc Raiders - TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S)
  • Sonic Frontiers - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Life is Strange Remastered Collection - TBC 2022 (XSX/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Switch)
  • Gotham Knights - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
  • Two Point Campus - TBC 2022 (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, XSX/S)
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - TBC 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
  • Lost Eidolons - TBC 2022 (XSX/S, Xbox One, PC)
  • Blood Bowl 3 – TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, XSX/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice - TBC 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC)
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S, PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna)
  • The Outer Worlds 2 – TBC 2022 (PC, Xbox Series X)
  • Alan Wake 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX/S, PC)
  • Payday 3 – TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)
  • Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga – TBC (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Skull & Bones – TBC
  • Everwild - TBC (Xbox Series X, PC)
  • State of Decay 3 - TBC (Xbox Series X, PC)
  • Forza Motorsport 8 - TBC (PC, Xbox Series X/S)
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - TBC (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC) 
  • The Elder Scrolls 6 - TBC
  • Loot River - TBC (PC, Xbox One, XSX/S)
  • Dragon Age 4 - TBC
  • Indiana Jones - TBC
  • Overwatch 2 - TBC
  • Nobody Saves the World - TBC (Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
  • Fable - TBC (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • Wonder Woman - TBC
  • Star Wars: Eclipse - TBC
  • BioShock 4 - TBC 
  • Beyond Good and Evil 2 -  TBC
  • Avowed - TBC (Xbox Series X/S, PC)
  • The Sims 5 - TBC 
