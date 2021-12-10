New PS5 games: upcoming PlayStation 5 game release dates

Looking for a list of all the new PS5 games coming out in 2021 and beyond? Then you're in the right place. It's been an exciting year for gaming as developers have pushed the power of the PS5, with Battlefield 2042, Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and more showcasing just what the new PlayStation console is capable of - but the best is yet to come.
It's going to be a busy time ahead for PS5 owners, as an absolute litany of new releases are hitting the coveted console in the coming months, throughout 2022 and beyond. Early 2022 (particularly February) looks to be jam-packed with some huge upcoming PlayStation 5 releases, with Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 and Horizon Forbidden West all landing in that period - making it more and more tempting to track down Sony's ever-elusive console.
Because there are quite a few top PS5 games coming out in the next year or so, it can be tricky to keep up of which game is released when – especially considering the number of games that have been delayed over the past year.
To help you stay ahead of the new releases, we've selected the best games that are coming soon, along with their release dates. Read on to find out when you can expect to get your hands on the biggest new PS5 games. Make sure you check out our new Xbox Series X games list too.
New PS5 games 2021: most-anticipated upcoming games
New PS5 games coming out in December 2021
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - December 16, 2021 (PS5, PS4, PC)
New PS5 games coming out in January 2022
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - January 28 (PS5)
- Rainbow Six Extraction – January TBC (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, XSX)
New PS5 games coming out in February 2022
- Dying Light 2 - February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- The King of Fighters XV - February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC)
- Horizon Forbidden West - February 18, 2022 (PS5, PS4)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)
- Elden Ring - February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Saints Row – February 25, 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One)
New PS5 games coming out in March 2022
- Gran Turismo 7 - March 4 (PS5)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC)
- WWE 2K22 – March TBC (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One)
- GTA 5 – March TBC (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- GTA Online – March TBC (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) X/S)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns – March TBC (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One Switch)
New PS5 games coming out in May 2022
- Forspoken - May 24 (PS5, PC)
New PS5 games 2021: TBC 2022 and beyond
- Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax DLC - Early 2022 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Playdate - Early 2022
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Spring 2022 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, XSX/S, Switch)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - Spring 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S)
- Moss: Book II - Spring 2022 (PSVR)
- Tchia - Spring 2022 ( PS4, PC, PS5)
- Hogwarts Legacy - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
- DokeV - TBC 2022 (PC confirmed, consoles to be confirmed)
- Arcadegeddon - TBC 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Stray - TBC 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - TBC 2022 (PS5, PC)
- Deathverse: Let it Die - TBC 2022 (PS4, PS5)
- Little Devil Inside - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Sonic Frontiers - TBC 2022 (PS5, XSX/S, PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force - TBC 2022 (PS4, PS5)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - TBC 2022 (XSX/S, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, Switch)
- Gotham Knights - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals – TBC 2022 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5)
- SIFU - TBC 2022 (PS4, PS5)
- Two Point Campus - TBC 2022 (PC, Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, XSX/S)
- God of War: Ragnarok - TBC 2022 (PS5, PS4)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - TBC 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Rumbleverse - TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S)
- Arc Raiders - TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, XSX/S)
- Blood Bowl 3 – TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice - TBC 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - TBC 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna)
- Pragmata - TBC 2023 (PS5)
- Alan Wake 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5, XSX/S, PC)
- We Are OFK -TBC 2022 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Payday 3 – TBC 2023 (PC confirmed, consoles TBC)
- Spider-Man 2 - TBC 2023 (PS5)
- Skull & Bones – TBC
- Zenith (VR) - TBC (PSVR)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - TBC (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S, PC)
- Dragon Age 4 - TBC
- Indiana Jones - TBC
- Wonder Woman - TBC
- Star Wars: Eclipse - TBC
- Overwatch 2 - TBC
- Diablo 4 - TBC (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Final Fantasy 16 - TBC (PS5)
- BioShock 4 - TBC
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 - TBC
- The Sims 5 - TBC
- Insomniac's Wolverine - TBC (PS5)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - TBC (PS5)
