New PS5 games: upcoming PlayStation 5 game release dates

Looking for a list of all the new PS5 games coming out in 2021 and beyond? Then you're in the right place. It's been an exciting year for gaming as developers have pushed the power of the PS5, with Battlefield 2042, Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and more showcasing just what the new PlayStation console is capable of - but the best is yet to come.

It's going to be a busy time ahead for PS5 owners, as an absolute litany of new releases are hitting the coveted console in the coming months, throughout 2022 and beyond. Early 2022 (particularly February) looks to be jam-packed with some huge upcoming PlayStation 5 releases, with Elden Ring, Dying Light 2 and Horizon Forbidden West all landing in that period - making it more and more tempting to track down Sony's ever-elusive console.

Because there are quite a few top PS5 games coming out in the next year or so, it can be tricky to keep up of which game is released when – especially considering the number of games that have been delayed over the past year.

To help you stay ahead of the new releases, we've selected the best games that are coming soon, along with their release dates. Read on to find out when you can expect to get your hands on the biggest new PS5 games. Make sure you check out our new Xbox Series X games list too.

New PS5 games 2021: most-anticipated upcoming games

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

New PS5 games coming out in December 2021

(Image credit: Steel Wool Studios)

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach - December 16, 2021 (PS5, PS4, PC)

New PS5 games coming out in January 2022

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

New PS5 games coming out in February 2022

(Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light 2 - February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

- February 4, 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) The King of Fighters XV - February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC)

- February 17, 2022 (PS4, PS5, XSX/S, PC) Horizon Forbidden West - February 18, 2022 (PS5, PS4)

- February 18, 2022 (PS5, PS4) Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

– February 22, 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X PS4, Xbox One, Stadia) Elden Ring - February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

- February 25, 2022 (PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Saints Row – February 25, 2022 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One)

New PS5 games coming out in March 2022

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Gran Turismo 7 - March 4 (PS5)

- March 4 (PS5) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC)

- March 25 (PS5, PC, XSX/S, PC) WWE 2K22 – March TBC (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One)

– March TBC (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One) GTA 5 – March TBC (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

– March TBC (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) GTA Online – March TBC (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) X/S)

– March TBC (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) X/S) Marvel's Midnight Suns – March TBC (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One Switch)

New PS5 games coming out in May 2022

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Forspoken - May 24 (PS5, PC)

New PS5 games 2021: TBC 2022 and beyond

(Image credit: Sony)