New M1 Pro and M1 Max based MacBook Pro: UAE pricing and availability

The mew Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch (2021) were highly anticipated products, and they have now been officially announced at Apple's Unleashed event on October 18,

The new MacBook Pro feature a flat-edged design, MagSafe charging, a mini-LED display, and a built-in SD card reader and HDMI port, all features that make it a perfect companion for creative professionals such as graphic designers and photographers..

MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021): Cut to the chase

What is it? An all-new MacBook Pro 14-inch

An all-new MacBook Pro 14-inch When is it out? Preorders live now, available from Tuesday, October 26

Preorders live now, available from Tuesday, October 26 What will it cost? Starting from $1,999 / £1899 / AU$2,999

(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) is available for pre-order now and they will arrive with you around Tuesday, October 26, the same date that you can pick one up from physical Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers like Amazon.

The base model has an 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU M1 Pro model with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage will retail for AED 8,449, while the more powerful 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU M1 Pro with 16GB Unified Memory and 1TB SSD storage will set you back a hefty AED 10,599.

The M1 Max model of the MacBook Pro 14-inch,starts at AED 12,279 for the 24-Core version and AED 13,119 for the 32-Core version. At a maximum configuration of the 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage, this 14-inch beast will set you back a princely AED 24,879.

(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) is also available for pre-order in the UAE now and they will arrive with you around Tuesday, October 26, the same date that you can pick one up from Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers like Amazon.

The base model has an 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU M1 Pro model with 16GB unified memory and 512GB SSD storage will retail for AED 10,599, while the 1TB SSD storage model will set you back by AED 11,439.

The M1 Max model of the MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at AED 14,799 and comes with a 32-Core GPU. At a maximum configuration of the 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage, the 16-inch MacBook Pro will set cost AED 25,719 in the UAE.

MacBook Pro (2021) specifications

(Image credit: Apple)

Given the introduction of the M1 Pro and M1 Max SoC's, the 2021 MacBook Pro looks like it's packing some serious power. As mentioned, there's plenty of configurations available so you can keep things relatively budget-friendly (for a Pro device anyway), or splash some cash to max out the available component options.

According to Apple, with the 10-core CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max, the 14-2021 MacBook Pro enables:

Up to 3.7x faster project builds using Xcode.

Up to 3x more Amp Designer plug-ins in Logic Pro.

Up to 2.8x faster computational fluid dynamics performance in NASA TetrUSS.

Featuring the 16-core GPU in M1 Pro and the 32-core GPU in M1 Max, the 2021 MacBook Pro transforms graphics-intensive workflows with:

Up to 9.2x faster 4K render in Final Cut Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 13.4x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 5.6x faster combined vector and raster GPU performance in Affinity Photo with M1 Pro, and up to 8.5x faster with M1 Max.

Up to 3.6x faster effect render in Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Studio with M1 Pro, and up to 5x faster with M1 Max.

Both M1 Pro and M1 Max are supercharged with a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing users to enjoy faster ML tasks, including: