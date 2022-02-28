Elementor launches Cloud Website tool for WordPress websites

Top website builder Elementor has launched a new cloud offering that includes a code-free builder and WordPress web hosting.

Elementor Cloud Website also lets web creators perform a number of actions including connecting domain names and running backups and restoring services from the 'MyElementor' dashboard.

Elementor says that registering a domain name is one of the hidden costs of website building, as a WordPress web hosting plan usually comes with hidden costs, Secure Socket Layer (SSL) requirements, storage limits, and other limitations, which can pose as a challenge.

Website building challenges

As a result, finding the best platform to build a website is crucial factor in building and maintaining an online presence.

Right now, there are many web creation platforms available, with the majority of them operating on their own closed CMS system that often ties people into one product with accelerating price hikes annually.

The company says Elementor Cloud Website means no additional installation or hidden fees, and users will have full ownership of their content.

All features that are currently available in the Elementor Pro plugin such as its 100+ widgets, kits, and templates, are included in the Elementor Cloud Website subscription. For those building a website with Elementor, its new tool comes pre-installed with WordPress CMS, Elementor Pro features, and the Hello Theme.

Elementor Cloud Websites come with SSL certification by DigiCert, but there's also an option to import external certifications too.

Every Elementor Cloud Website is automatically backed up every 24 hours, with the firm giving its users access to a code that grants access to the website while it's being updated.

An Elementor Cloud Website can be built and published for $99 per year, which includes 20GB of storage and a bandwidth of 100GB - and it is hosted using Google Cloud Platform.