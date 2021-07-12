Best wireless routers for UAE in 2021: the best Wi-Fi for your home network

We’ve compiled this list of our picks for the best wireless routers for you.

An ISP-supplied router may do an OK job – and one of the best Wi-Fi extenders could be enough to extend its reach. However, upgrading to a top-notch router should not only yield better results but also future-proof and reduce clutter in your area of coverage.

After all, buying yourself the best laptop or the best CPU will only get you so far. You also need a fast and reliable network to see you through your online needs, and the best wireless routers will always produce better results in terms of improving connectivity. As a result, you’re getting faster, smoother, and more consistent internet connections throughout your space.

Whether you play a lot of online games or co-op games with friends, rely on your network for work or your business, or watch the best Netflix shows all day, it’s high time you invest in one of the best routers. From excellent mesh Wi-Fi routers to newer Wi-Fi 6 routers , here are our top picks.

(Image credit: Asus)

1. Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) Wi-Fi 6 meets mesh routers Specifications Speed: 802.11ax 4804Mbps down Connectivity: 2.5 Gigabit Wan, 3 x Gigabit LAN, Gigabit Wan, USB 3.1 Features: MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS, AiProtection Pro Reasons to buy + Great Wi-Fi performance + Good security features Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Limited to two routers

Asus has been rolling out some amazing Wi-Fi 6 routers recently, and it has been releasing them for just about every need and budget. With the Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8), It has also managed to introduce Wi-Fi 6 to that other cutting-edge tech in connectivity; mesh routers. While it is among the more expensive options out there and limits you to two mesh routers, the Asus ZenWifi AX offers blazing fast speeds as well as plenty of flexibility in its setup – such as the option to set up one or two networks using the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. With excellent security features to boot, this is a fantastic choice if you’re looking at mesh routers.

Smart design and speedy performance Specifications Speed: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Connectivity: 3 x Gigabit LAN, 1 x Gigabit WAN, 1 x USB 3.0 Features: 4x4 MU-MIMO, Next-Gen OFDMA Technology, Tri-Band Dynamic Backhaul Reasons to buy + Impressive Wi-Fi 6 performance + 4x Ethernet and 1x USB ports Reasons to avoid - Defaults to single, merged network

The Linksys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200 is proof that Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems can be affordable and accessible, giving big households on a budget an excellent option that still delivers admirable performance and ease of use. If you want to improve your home network’s speed and connectivity, this state of the art mesh system is an ideal solution. That’s especially if you’re ready to future-proof your network with Wi-Fi 6 technology. Those who aren’t as computer savvy will also appreciate that easy-to-use Linksys app.

(Image credit: Asus)

3. Asus RT-AX86U An impressive all-around upgrade Specifications Speed: 802.11ax up to 5700 Mbps down Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit LAN, Gigabit Wan, 2.5G Wan, 2x USB 3.2 Features: MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS, Parental Control, NVIDIA Geforce Now Cloud Gaming Optimization Reasons to buy + Fast Wi-Fi 6 performance + Gaming-focused + Security features Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

Asus has always had an excellent line of gaming-centric devices, and the Asus RT-AX86U continues that tradition. While expensive compared to run-of-the-mill routers, it’s actually a competitively priced Wi-Fi 6 router. And, considering Wi-Fi 6 is the future in connectivity, this router is a win for Asus and an ace for gamers. It also has some great features for gamers such as a 2.5 Gigabit Wan, the ability to assign an ethernet port as a dedicated “gaming” port, and NVIDIA Geforce Now Cloud Gaming Optimization. Finally, it comes with very useful parental controls if you need them.

Netgear Orbi Pro is a modular Wi-Fi mesh router. (Image credit: Netgear)

4. Netgear Orbi Pro A mesh router for the office Specifications Speed: 802.11AC 3Gbps Connectivity: Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN Features: Modular network coverage, modern design, easy setup, traffic separation Reasons to buy + Easy to deploy + Fantastic performance Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

If you need to bring your office’s networking into the modern age with the best router 2021 has on offer, then you must seriously consider getting the Netgear Orbi Pro. It’s a modular Wi-Fi mesh router that takes some design and performance inspiration from its business-grade competitors. It’s on the more expensive side. However, if you’re running a business where you cannot afford any lags due to poor Wi-Fi, then it’s absolutely worth every penny.

(Image credit: Asus)

5. Asus RT-AX58U Wi-Fi 6 on a budget Specifications Speed: up to 3000Mbps Connectivity: RJ45 for BaseT for WAN, 4 x RJ45 for BaseT for LAN, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Features: Router app, MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS, AiProtection Pro, Parental Control Reasons to buy + Strong Wi-Fi 6 performance + Simple set-up + Good parental controls Reasons to avoid - Dual-band only

Wi-Fi 6 is the new cutting-edge technology in networking. And while it offers faster speeds, better connections and larger area coverage, it comes at a price. With the Asus RT-AX58U, the company has been able to offer that Wi-Fi 6 performance at a much more reasonable price. And while it might not carry some of the extra features or ports that some of the more robust options have, it does offer some important ones such as MU-MIMO and Parental Controls. So if you’re looking for a no-frills way to get speedy internet, the Asus RT-AX58U may be the way to go.

Netgear Orbi AC2200 RBK23 is an economical alternative for casual users. (Image credit: Netgear)

6. Netgear Orbi AC2200 RBK23 The Netgear Orbi, but smaller now Specifications Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 68.8 Mbps Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per unit Features: Disney Circle parental controls, Pause WiFi, smartphone setup, Tri-Band networking, modular Reasons to buy + Fast + Smaller than the original Reasons to avoid - Still expensive

When the Netgear Orbi hit the streets, it changed the wireless router scene. Then, in 2019, Netgear released the Netgear Orbi AC2200 RBK23, an economical alternative for casual users who don’t have a grand manor to cover. This makes it a worthy contender for the best wireless routers. Sure, it comes with fewer antennae and ethernet ports than its higher end counterpart. However, it does deliver more than enough to provide very solid network coverage. Plus, the small form factor means that it will have no issues blending in­ – not that you will feel the need to hide it.

TP-Link Deco M9 incorporates IoT smart home support, alongside industry standard speeds and coverage. (Image credit: TP-Link)

7. TP-Link Deco M9 Plus A router for the smart home Specifications Speed: 5GHz: up to 867Mbps, 2.4GHz: up to 400Mbps Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit WAN/LAN, USB 2.0 Features: Tri-Band connectivity, Dead-zone killer, Built-in smart hub, Built-in Antivirus, QoS, Parental controls Reasons to buy + Strong coverage + Easy setup Reasons to avoid - Pricey

The market is now flooded with wireless mesh routers, but it’s hard to complain when the level of coverage these wireless routers brings tops anything we’ve seen before. With devices like the TP-Link Deco M9, we can see how they’re only getting better and better. By incorporating IoT smart home support, alongside industry standard speeds and coverage, the TP-Link Deco M9 is, without question, an excellent choice for a smart home supporter. Fair warning though, this router is a tad expensive. However, you’re also getting all these features and an outstanding performance in exchange.

Joe Osborne, Bill Thomas, Gabe Carey and Michelle Uy have also contributed to this article

Images Credit: TechRadar