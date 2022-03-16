Mushkin launches new Vortex series solid state drives

Mushkin today announced the launch of its new Redline Vortex Series of high-performance PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drives.

The drives feature a carbon nano heat dissipating label to keep things cool, and offer up to 7,415 MB/s sequential read and up to 6,800 MB/s sequential write. In combination with Dynamic SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer, the Redline Vortex drives are designed for performance, making it especially useful for content creators, gamers, and professionals.

The series is powered by Innogrit’s IG5236 series (Rainier) controller, and its PCIe 4.0 interface delivers up to 10 times more performance than traditional hard drives. The Vortex Series is also backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

The Vortex Series is available in capacities of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB, and will be available on Amazon.com and other reputable outlets. Pricing starts from $77.99 for a 512GB drive.