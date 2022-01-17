Motorola’s super-svelte edge 20 now available in the UAE

If you’re a fan of slim and sleek smartphones, then motorola’s edge 20 is just the phone for you. Measuring just 6.9mm thick, it sports the latest 5G speeds as well as other features geared towards content creators. A 108MP main sensor, ultra-wide and macro lens, as well as a 30X Super Zoom telephoto lens means that you can capture videos and photos with exceptional clarity from any vantage point.

The phone’s Dual Capture Mode allows you to capture photos and videos with both front and rear cameras at the same time, while Audio Zoom uses advance microphones to capture only the audio that is intended. The motorola edge 20 also features super slow motion, recording 960 high-definition frames per second and Low Light AI to automatically analyze and improve the quality of selfies.

For best viewing, the phone features a 6.7-inch 144Hz display, powered by a Qualcomm processor and Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform for the fastest Wi-Fi 6 and 5G speeds. You’ll also get 12GB of built-in storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The motorola edge 20 is now available to purchase in the UAE for AED 1,499 in Frosted Grey and Frosted White from motorola.ae, Noon, Amazon and Sharaf DG.