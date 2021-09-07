Motorola launches Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite phones in the UAE

After unveiling a bunch of budget smartphones in the Moto G lineup over the past few months, Motorola has launched two devices under Motorola’s new Edge 20 series in the UAE- the Moto Edge 20 Pro and the Moto Edge 20 Lite.

Moto Edge 20 Pro

The Moto Edge 20 is Snapdragon 870 powered phone and phone comes with 16GB LPDDR5 of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

This is also one of the few devices to pack in a 10-bit panel in this segment, spanning 6.7-inches with a Full HD+ resolution on a OLED screen. It also offers a 144Hz screen refresh rate and a whopping 576Hz touch sampling rate. In the optics department, the phone comes with a 108MP main camera (Samsung ISOCELL GM2), a 16MP ultra-wide and macro camera, and an 8MP 5x telephoto lens with OIS using a 32MP shooter on the front handles selfies.

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit with a 30W fast charging solution. Unfortunately, the phone does not have any wireless charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Android 11 OS.

The Moto Edge 20 comes in sole 12GB+256GB variant and comes with a price tag of AED 1,999 in Midnight Blue, Iridescent White and Indigo Vegan Leather colors. The phone is on sale directly through Motorola's UAE website.

Moto Edge 20 Lite

The AED 1,299 phone from Motorola is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset. The Moto Edge 20 Lite also comes with a 6.67-inch POLED display and a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The device is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery paired with a 30W fast charger.

The Moto Edge 20 Lite comes with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide and macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are taken care of by a 32MP sensor. Other features include Android 11 OS, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, IP52 rating and NFC.

The Moto Edge 20 Lite 6GB+128GB variant is priced at AED 1,299. It is available in Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green options.