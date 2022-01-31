Motorola G41 launches in UAE and Saudi Arabia

If you're in the market for a snappy new Android phone, then Motorola has just the thing for you. The company has launched the Moto G41 in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, exclusively through Amazon.

Available in two colors - Meteorite Black and Zinc Silk - the G41 features a vivid OLED display, an ultra-fast processor, and a fantastic camera to boot.

Moto G41 specifications

The Moto G41 includes a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz standard refresh rate. The smartphone houses a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is based on the Android 11 Operating system that delivers near to stock Android experience. Talking about the design, the device has a curved body with rounded corners.

At the front, the smartphone rocks a 13MP camera for the sake of selfies and videos. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower. As claimed by the company, the smartphone gets charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Moto G41 pricing and availability

The Moto G41 is available now, priced at AED 699 and SAR 799. This makes it a very affordable phone for its feature set, either as a budget daily driver or a backup phone.

The phone is available exclusively via Amazon in the UAE and Saudi Arabia,