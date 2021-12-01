Best Ultrabooks in the UAE for 2021: the top thin and light laptops reviewed

The best ultrabooks are among the finer computers being made right now. And, though they come with a larger price tag than most notebooks, they’re more than worth it. That’s because they can go toe-to-toe with the best laptops on the market, thanks to their impressive quality inside and out. These portables marry high-end design with stellar internals such as graphics cards .

On top of that sophisticated design and surprising performance, these ultrabooks are incredibly portable. Whether you work on the go or commute with your computer, these thin and light laptops are easy to carry and easily in a backpack or suitcase. And, they can do a full day’s workload typically on a single charge. There’s a reason they’ve become status symbols and it’s not just their good looks.

It’s true they're some of the priciest portables out there, not including the best gaming laptops , but the Best Ultrabooks are the cutting edge of Windows laptops and are the most viable alternatives to the best MacBooks . If this sounds like what you’ve been looking for, read on to see our picks for the best Ultrabooks 2021 has to offer.

(Image credit: Huawei)

1. Huawei MateBook 14s Small in size, big on power Specifications CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 16GB Screen: 14.2" (2520 x 1680) 90 Hz Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe Reasons to buy + High-end processor + Hi-res display with 90Hz + Good selection of ports Reasons to avoid - Iris Xe graphics

The Huawei MateBook 14s is just about the perfect Ultrabook you can get right now. It has an excellent screen size of 14.2-inches with a high-resolution and fast refresh rate. It also comes with Intel's high powered Core i7-11370H Processor, 16GB or RAM and 512GB of storage.

On the security side, Windows Hello is supported through a fingerprint scanner or the camera. Add to that all kinds of ports such as HDMI, USB3.2 and USB-C along with fast charging and a 60 Wh battery and you have a laptop that it just about perfect.

(Image credit: Dell)

2. Dell XPS 15 (2020) The ultimate laptop has arrived Specifications CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti RAM: 8GB – 64GB Screen: 15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 15.6" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display Storage: 256GB – 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics View at Dell Reasons to buy + Amazing speakers + Beautiful display + Comfy keyboard Reasons to avoid - GTX 1650 Ti is a little weak

The Dell XPS 15 might just be incredible enough to tempt hardcore Mac users. It’s easily the best Ultrabook in 2021, and in a lot of ways, the best laptop (period). Combining staggering power in a stylish thin and light chassis, this laptop doesn’t hold back when it comes to internals and features that improve your computing experience overall. Among those amazing features are a gorgeous bright display with 500 nits of brightness, an extremely comfortable keyboard, impressive speakers, and a terrific trackpad. We’re not saying that this laptop is perfect, but our coveted 5 out of 5 rating should speak for itself.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

(Image credit: HP)

3. HP Spectre x360 (2021) This year's model is a brilliant 13-inch laptop Specifications CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch – 13.3" diagonal 4K (3840 x 2160) UWVA BrightView micro-edge AMOLED multitouch Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gorgeous design + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Fans can get noisy - Pricey

The HP Spectre x360 has been one of the best laptops for years now, and the 2021 model is no different. Now coming with 11th-generation Intel Core processors, which offer a decent performance boost, and feature better integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, the HP Spectre x360 (2021) is better than ever. It still features the impeccable 2-in-1 design and pristine gem-cut chassis that these laptops are known for, meaning that the HP Spectre x360 (2021) is one of the best looking Ultrabooks ever made, and when it comes to build quality. While it's certainly pricey, you're getting some excellent extras, such as formidable security features and Bang & Olufsen speakers. If you care about aesthetics as much as you do performance and overall quality, this is the best Ultrabook for you.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 (2021)

(Image credit: Dell)

4. Dell XPS 13 (Late 2020) Dell does it again Specifications CPU: Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics: Up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: Up to 32GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x Screen: 13.4" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 13.4" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stunning design + Gorgeous 16:10 display + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Sound quality is just OK - Pricey

At this point, we doubt that the Dell XPS line can do anything wrong. Its yearly updates have consistently made it to our best laptops list, and they’re only getting better. The Dell XPS 13 (2020) is not only a gorgeous piece of kit. It also comes, as expected, with excellent performance, a stunning display and long battery life, alongside a few others. Much like its predecessor, it’s a pricey investment – but that is barely reason enough for us to discourage Ultrabook fans. This is among the best Ultrabooks of 2021, and it’s worth every penny.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13 (2020)

(Image credit: HP)

5. HP Envy 14-eb0003sa Excellent productivity in a slim package Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics: Max-Q Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB – 32GB Screen: 14-inch 1920 x 1200 (16:10 ratio) IPS micro-edge display with multi-touch Storage: 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD Reasons to buy + Understated elegant design + Great thermal management + Lots of power Reasons to avoid - Touchscreen slightly buggy - Expensive

A little bit Ultrabook, a little bit productivity powerhouse, the sleek HP Envy 14-eb0003sa is an ideal choice for any professional that wants a little more performance out of their laptop. Not only does it come with discrete graphics, but also a gorgeous 1200p 16:10 screen that gives you extra screen real estate. And, while there are a few bugs with the touchscreen capabilities and it comes with a hefty price tag, the Envy is overall an excellent portable with plenty of power, great cooling, and the kind of looks that will fit in with the more premium machines out there.

Read the full review: HP Envy 14

6. LG Gram 17 (2021) A productivity powerhouse Specifications CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16GB LPDDR4X Screen: 17-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS LCD Storage: up to 2TB NVMe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Large, high-quality display + Very light Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Subject to screen glare

Laptops for work are rejoining the 17-inch fray and leading them is the much-lauded LG Gram 17, whose amazingly thin and light form factor has won awards and makes it among the best Ultrabooks on the market. It’s back in 2021 and better than ever, with more powerful internals like the 11th-generation Intel chips and the Iris Xe graphics as well as two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. The long battery life and stunner of a screen are back, though as is its steep price tag. It’s worth it though if you want the power and portability of Ultrabooks yet also need a bigger screen.

Read the full review: LG Gram 17 (2021)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7. Surface Laptop 3 Longer-lasting than most Specifications CPU: Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: 8GB – 32GB Screen: 15” 2496 x 1664 PixelSense Touch Display Storage: 128GB – 1TB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Virgin Megastore Reasons to buy + Excellent battery life + Exciting AMD flagship debut Reasons to avoid - Far too few ports - Lacking in power

With an impressive, reasonable price tag and some of the best battery life we’ve experienced in a 15-inch laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 certainly has a lot going for it. That also includes the fact that it’s got a great look and feel, as well as a weight that surprisingly light for a product its size. Performance-wise, it certainly knocks it out of the park. While it isn’t the most powerful 15-inch laptop out there, it has Intel’s 10th-generation chips and the Iris Plus graphics. That’s more than enough to make it one of the best Ultrabooks out there for 2021.

Read the full review: Surface Laptop 3

(Image credit: Razer)

8. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019) Lightweight Razer style, now in white Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics – GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q RAM: 16GB Screen: 13.3" FHD Matte w/ 4.9mm slim side bezel – 13.3" 4K Touch w/ 4.9mm slim side bezel Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Top-notch build quality + Runs quietly + Battery life is solid Reasons to avoid - Decidedly expensive - Limited storage space - Lacks a discrete GPU

The “world’s first gaming ultrabook” doesn't just talk the talk; it also walks the walk as one of the best Ultrabooks 2021 has to offer. Razer has spruced up its Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook with the latest internal components without affecting its super-quiet operation. Packed with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and better graphic options, 13-inch laptop delivers and much better than its predecessor. In fact, it might just be the best gaming experience we’ve ever had on integrated graphics with the Iris Plus configuration. Round that out with extremely quiet fans, low thermal power, extended battery life and that delightful Mercury White color, and we are sold.

Read the full review: Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019)

(Image credit: Microsoft)

9. Microsoft Surface Book 3 An extremely premium piece of kit Specifications CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 – i7-1065G7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design RAM: 8GB – 32GB 3733Mhz LPDDR4x Screen: 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 (267 PPI) – 15-inch 3240 x 2160 (260 PPI) PixelSense Display Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Comfortable keyboard + Gorgeous screen Reasons to avoid - Weak U-series processor - Tiny trackpad - Lackluster speakers

In many ways, the Surface Book 3 is an example of just how far the best laptops have come in just a few short years. It has an extremely premium piece of kit – with one of the best displays we’ve used in a laptop, a keyboard that will put the MacBook Pro’s new Magic Keyboards to shame, and a hybrid design with a removable screen. At less than an inch thick, and only 12.3 x 9.14 inches for its 13-inch model and 13.5 x 9.87 inches for its 15-inch version, this is also among the best Ultrabooks 2021 has to offer. Unfortunately, it’s held back by a weaker processor (next to its rivals), lacklust speakers and a high price tag. Still, it’s an excellent portable, if you’ve got the money for it and don’t.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Book 3

(Image credit: Lenovo)

10. Lenovo ThinkBook 14S Yoga An excellent 2-in-1 Specifications CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: up to 24 GB DDR4 3200MHz Screen: 14.0” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 300 nits Storage: up to 1TB PCIe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great performance + Garaged stylus Reasons to avoid - Battery life is just OK

Lenovo’s latest release, the ThinkBook 14S Yoga, is a solid and affordable convertible that comes with some great features and a terrific performance – not to mention that coveted 2-in-1 design and a garaged pen, which doesn’t come standard on every hybrid. There’s a lot to love here, starting with its great price-to-performance ratio, even though admittedly, it isn’t perfect. That battery life, for example, is no match to the competition. Still, this is among the best 2-in-1 laptops out there.

Read the full review: Lenovo Thinkpad 14S Yoga