Best gaming laptops in the UAE and Saudi Arabia for 2022: top laptops to game on

The best gaming laptops have come a long way over the years. Whereas older gaming notebooks had to make sacrifices to performance or portability, current ones are able to offer a smooth and fast gaming experience with the best PC games while still being easy to take on the go. And, there are impressive models for just about every budget, from premium ones capable of 4K gaming to mid-range and cheaper options that can still offer solid 1440p and 1080p gaming. And, you’ll find that they all offer the kind of immersion you want out of a gaming device.

In fact, depending on your needs and the types of games you play, you might not need to get one with the latest and greatest hardware. Sure, having a gaming laptop with a 3080 mobile GPU and a display with fast refresh rates is compelling. And, that might be the right one for you. But, you can also find great options that won’t break the bank, as long as you’re ok with a few less features and less powerful performance. If portability is a priority, you can find some thinner models that will easily fit into some of the best backpacks. They may sacrifice a little power for that lightweight design, but they’re great for the road and still have the performance for most gamer’s needs.

Regardless of your need or budget, you certainly have options when it comes to the best gaming laptops. To help you, we’ve not only gathered the best of the best below, but also included foolproof tips on how you can make the right choice.

How to choose the best gaming laptop in 2022 for you?

Choosing the best gaming laptop is easy when you’ve got deep pockets or have a couple of thousand dollars to spare. It’s when your budget is more limited that getting a great gaming laptop becomes trickier.

Lucky for us, component manufacturers have been producing better and more affordably-priced CPUs and GPUs without compromising on power. In fact, the latest internals like the Intel Comet Lake and AMD Big Navi chips as well as the Nvidia RTX 3000 series are more capable yet also affordable than ever. That means that best gaming laptops can be just as capable as any gaming PC without costing a fortune and while keeping things portable and space-saving like the best Ultrabooks and some of the best laptops.

Still, some components are more powerful or cheaper than others. While it’s no longer a hard and fast rule, AMD’s offerings are generally more affordable, which means that AMD Ryzen-powered laptops tend to be slightly cheaper.

In terms of graphics cards, Nvidia is still king when it comes to performance, although which RTX card you should go for depends on the type of gaming experience you want. The RTX 3060, for example, is a terrific mid-range contender with lots of power for 1080p gaming. However, if you want that 4K goodness, an RTX 3070 or higher is the way to go.

Consider the RAM as well. There are many gaming laptops that start you off with an 8GB DDR4 memory, which is the minimum these days. However, if you play a lot of demanding AAA titles, at least 16GB is recommended for the smoothest experience.

Other things to look at are the amount of storage, type of display, and type and variety of ports. Take a look at the battery life as well, especially if you plan on gaming on the go. Know that just because something is premium doesn’t automatically mean it’ll deliver a long battery life – the Alienware laptops are a cautionary tale. And, of course, since you do have to like how your gaming notebook looks, think about the design and whether or not you want RGB lighting.

Whichever one you pick however, we guarantee one of our picks below will let you dive into your favorite games, from the free PC games and the best free games on Steam to the best laptop games and the best PC games – all without tethering you to a desk.

Best gaming laptops 2022

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Desktop-replacement performance Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H – 9 5900HS Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – 3080 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 15.6-inch QHD (1440p), 165Hz, 3ms, 300 nits Storage: 1TB Reasons to buy + Outstanding performance + Incredible battery life + Great price Reasons to avoid - No webcam - Tenkeyless keyboard

Our favorite Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 config:

AMD Ryzen 9 | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM AMD Ryzen 9 | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM

There's absolutely no game this laptop won't be able to handle if you go for these specs, with a powerful Ryzen 9 processor and mobile Nvidia RTX 3080 laptop GPU. Along with 32GB of RAM, this is a gaming laptop that will last you for years.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus line has produced some of the best gaming laptops out there, and the new ROG Zephyrus G15 is no exception. Fitted with the latest and most powerful AMD Ryzen and Nvidia RTX 3000 series, they’re incredibly powerful and able to see you through the most demanding games. Of course, that legendary battery life has made an appearance, as well as that stylish chassis. If you want a high performing gaming laptop that’s affordably-priced to boot, nothing beats this one.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

2. Asus TUF Dash F15 Affordable CAN mean sheer power Specifications CPU: Up to Intel Core i7-11375H Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 RAM: Up to 16GB DDR4-3200 Screen: Up to 15.6-inch WQHD anti-glare 165Hz IPS-level display with Adaptive Sync Storage: Up to 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Long battery life + Super thin and light + Strong gaming performance Reasons to avoid - No webcam - Keyboard lighting color can't be changed

Our favorite Asus TUF Dash F15 config:

Intel Core i7 | RTX 3050 Ti | 8GB RAM Intel Core i7 | RTX 3050 Ti | 8GB RAM

The Asus TUF Dash F15 is a great affordable gaming laptop, and this one offers good specs, including a Core i7 11th gen processor and RTX 3050 Ti GPU. For 1080p gaming, this is fine, but the most important thing is the low price, making it ideal for people on a budget.

The Asus TUF line is no stranger to affordable great performers. Last year’s Asus TUF A15 , for instance, was simply brilliant while keeping things accessible to budget-conscious gamers. The Asus TUF Dash F15 is back to preserve that affordability while also delivering brute strength. It brings in Intel Tiger Lake processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 mobile GPUs , and up to a 240Hz 1080p display without costing a fortune while also keeping things light, thin, and military-grade durable.

Read the full review: Asus TUF Dash F15

3. Gigabyte Aorus 17G (2021) New age hardware, old school vibes Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 Series RAM: Up to 64GB Display: 17.3-inch FHD 300Hz NTSC 72% IPS panel Storage: 512 GB PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Incredible mechanical keyboard + Powerful gaming performance + 300 Hz display Reasons to avoid - No upgraded design - Extremely heavy

Our favorite Gigabyte Aorus 17G config:

Intel Core i7 | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM Intel Core i7 | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM

We love this model of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G because it comes with some killer specs, including an RTX 3080 laptop graphics card and 32GB of RAM, plus a powerful Core i7 processor. This can play any modern game with ease, and is ideal for streamers who need to multitask.

A tactile mechanical keyboard and a 300Hz refresh rate display are just the beginning. The Gigabyte Aorus 17G (2021) touts an incredible gaming performance that might just be worthy of desktop gaming PCs. With one of the RTX 3000 GPUs under the hood, this will see you through the most graphics-intensive games, including competitive ones. And, because of its impressive battery life, you can do so away from a power source.

Read the full review: Gigabyte Aorus 17G (2021)

4. Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 6) Unrivaled gaming performance at a price Specifications CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: Up to Nvidia RTX 3080 RAM: Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz Screen: 16" QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS HDR 400, 500 nits, 165Hz Storage: Up to 2 TB PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Superb performance + Sleek design with plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Battery life is lacking

Our favorite Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 6) config:

AMD Ryzen 7 | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM

The Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 6) is not exactly cheap, but you can certainly customize one for a more down-to-earth price. For that, we like the Ryzen 7, RTX 3070 setup, which will see you through high-res at 60fps or faster gaming beautifully while knocking off a few hundred bucks/quid off the main model.

A fantastic laptop that delivered astounding performance across the board, the Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 6) has proven itself already worth its steep price tag – even if it’s not exactly something most people can afford. This is a pricey behemoth with only about three hours of battery life, but if you’re ok with something you wouldn’t want to travel with, this is a winner. Apart from its unrivalled gaming performance, you’re also getting a bunch of RGB lighting options and a bunch of ports – three USBs, three USB-C, an HDMI 2.1 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports – so you’ll never need a separate hub for your peripherals.

Read the full review: Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 6)

5. Alienware m17 R4 (2021) Big. Powerful. Beautiful. Specifications CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10980HK Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: Up to 32GB DDR4 2933MHz Screen: 17.3" UHD 60Hz 25ms 500-nits display Storage: Up to 4TB SSD + 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Blazing fast performance + Stylish chassis + Plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Basically no battery life

Our favorite Alienware m17 R4 config:

Intel Core i7 | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM Intel Core i7 | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM

We love this configuration of the Alienware m17 because it features amazing performance without being so expensive. The RTX 3070 is a perfect fit for the 1080p high-refresh display, and because it's the highest-power option for the 3070, you're going to get the same performance as most laptop-class RTX 3080s anyways.

It’s not always going to be substance over style. The Alienware m17 series continues to prove this with the new Alienware m17 R4, an extremely powerful gaming laptop with plenty of ports and an extremely stylish chassis that lights up like a Christmas tree. That way, you can play all the latest AAA games smoothing and in style. Of course, this being one of the fastest gaming laptops in 2021, it won’t be cheap. However, if you have the money, you’ll be glad you chose this.

Read the full review: Alienware m17 R4 (2021)

6. Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition AMD's swing at the high-end Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800M RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1080pp), 300Hz Storage: 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Jaw-dropping battery life Reasons to avoid - Some growing pains

Our favorite Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition config

AMD Ryzen 9 | Radeon RX 6800M | 16GB RAM AMD Ryzen 9 | Radeon RX 6800M | 16GB RAM

This is the configuration we got in for review, and it is perfect for playing the latest and greatest games with all the options set up. And because it's a 1080p display at 300Hz, this hardware is perfect for playing the latest and greatest esports titles.



Powerful great-value laptops aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, so when one does come out every now and then, we’re only too happy to test it out. The Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition, one of the latest best value laptops to hit the streets, is AMD’s successful swing at the high-end, boasting AMD’s top processor and GPU. But, it isn’t just its performance that takes center stage here. That battery life is astounding as well, especially considering those powerful specs.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix G15 AMD Advantage Edition

7. Razer Blade 15 (2021) Still one of the nicest laptops on the market Specifications CPU: 11th-gen Intel Core H Series Graphics: Up to GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: Up to 16GB or 32GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD 360Hz, QHD 240Hz (G-SYNC) or 4K OLED Touch Storage: 1TB PCIe Reasons to buy + Still the best trackpad in a Windows laptop + Excellent performance in a beautiful design Reasons to avoid - Short battery life

Our favorite Razer Blade Pro 17 config

Intel Core i7 | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM Intel Core i7 | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM

The Razer Blade 15 (2021) is a premium purchase, but most people will find a more affordable prospect with this more approachable configuration, which is plenty powerful for smooth 4K gaming – though you’ll have to spring for a 4K monitor separately. Those who want sheer power could always go for the RTX 3080 model.

The 2021 follow-up to the Razer Blade 15 line doesn’t fall far from the tree. It’s just as gorgeous and glamorous as ever, wearing its luxurious, thin and light design like its reputation depends on it. But, it isn’t just a beautiful piece of kit; it’s a powerful one too. Its 11th-gen chips and Series 3000 GPUs ensure that it delivers an excellent performance worthy of gamers. Razer then rounds it all out with a comfortable keyboard and among the best trackpad in a Windows laptop. If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that’s just as powerful as it is beautiful, this one’s a win.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 15 (2021)

8. Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 The best of AMD and Nvidia Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB – 64GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 anti-glare – 17.3-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) 16:9 anti-glare display Storage: 1TB + 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Cool design + Brilliant mechanical keyboard Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Poor battery life

Our favorite Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 config

AMD Ryzen 9 | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM AMD Ryzen 9 | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is another laptop that shines the most at the top-end of the spectrum. This is not the laptop you're going to want to go after if you're looking for a bargain, but it absolutely is what you want if you want ultimate performance.

One of the most powerful gaming laptops that money can buy in 2021, the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733 barely breaks a sweat. That excellent performance is due to the impressive specs it’s kitted out with, which also sadly put out of most people’s reach, price-wise. If you can afford it, however, there are a few other things you’ll love about it, including that unapologetic design that lights up like Christmas due to its resplendent RGB lighting and that optical mechanical keyboard that’s simply one of the best we've experienced on a laptop. This is among the best of the best out there, and a worthy consideration if you’re not limited by your budget.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733

9. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Nearly perfect Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – 3070 RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Screen: 16-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS 500 nits, 165Hz Storage: Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Incredible gaming performance + Fantastic QHD display + Excellent hardware controls Reasons to avoid - On the heavy side - Fairly generic design

Our favorite Lenovo Legion 5 Pro config

AMD Ryzen 7 | RTX 3070 | 8GB RAM AMD Ryzen 7 | RTX 3070 | 8GB RAM

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a great mid-range gaming laptop and this config is perfect for someone that doesn't want to break $2,000 to get some great gaming performance. It does only have 8GB of RAM, but you can upgrade that later.



Hands down one of the best gaming laptops we’ve tested, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with all the makings of a nearly perfect portable for gaming. Its incredible performance is matched only by that gorgeous QHD IPS screen with up to 500 nits of brightness, Dolby Vision, and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It also boasts excellent hardware controls, admirable battery life, and a full-sized keyboard. Budget-minded gamers will also appreciate the fact that while it’s among the best in its class, it’s also reasonably priced, making it a better value than its peers.

Read the full review: Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

10. Razer Blade 14 Portability and performance Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – 3080 RAM: 16GB Screen: 14-inch 144Hz Full HD – 14-inch 165Hz QHD Storage: 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Beautiful chassis + Rigid + Thin and light Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Lower performance than other laptops

Our favorite Razer Blade 14 config

AMD Ryzen 9 | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM AMD Ryzen 9 | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM

When it comes to Razer laptops, it's tempting for us to rave about the top-end SKU, but this one with a 1080p display, a powerful Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM is an excellent pick if you just want a portable gaming laptop that can power through anything you throw at it.

A luxurious portable option comes in the form of a Razer, naturally. The manufacturer’s latest gaming laptop release, the Razer Blade 14, comes with lots of power with a Ryzen 9 from the 5000 series as well as the most powerful Nvidia 3000 graphics. That means you can pretty much play the latest AAA game on it without lugging around a heavy device around with you. At 0.66 inches thick and just under 4lb, that thin and light chassis is definitely a boon to gamers who often travel. Luckily, it also boasts a luxe design so you won’t hesitate to pull it out at a cafe or on a train. Of course, things are still solid, from performance to build.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 14

How we test gaming laptops

Testing a gaming laptop isn’t as easy as you might think. But, then again, neither is narrowing down your options and choosing the best one for you, which is why we take our job seriously. Even if that means gaming for hours on end – hey, someone’s gotta make the sacrifice, right?

In all seriousness, we put every gaming laptop we test through its paces to make sure it delivers as promised and is worth your hard-earned case. That means that on top of playing the latest and hottest games on it, noting things like gaming and thermal performance, we also run synthetic benchmarks like PCMark 10, 3DMark and Geekbench 5 as well as battery tests.

Because a gaming laptop is only as good as its peripherals, we take a look at how smooth and fast the display is, how comfortable and responsive its keyboard is, whether or not there are enough ports on hand, and how good its overall design is. We also test its webcam, in case users want to utilize it for game streaming.

We then take everything we’ve learned about the gaming laptop and compare it to its price – whether or not it’s performance and features are worth that price tag, and whether or not it offers the best value to customers.