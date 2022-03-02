Looks like you might have to wait to get your hands on Samsung's latest projector

Samsung's latest projector The Freestyle seems to be turning all the right heads, as the company announced that it's sold out for the second time on its website.

Customers previously were able to pre-order The Freestyle on February 14th, and Samsung has confirmed that current stocks have all sold out. You can still register your interest and sign up for stock alerts via Samsung's website directly, just in case you want to try your luck snatching one up when stocks return.

The Freestyle was designed with versatility in mind, reflected by its form factor, design and innovative features. It weighs in at just 830 grams, is portable enough to carry in one hand, and has the ability to rotate 180 degrees, enabling users to show high-quality video anywhere – tables, floors, walls or even ceilings – no separate screen required.

The Freestyle also offers Smart TV features that are available on Samsung Smart TVs. It is the industry’s first portable projector that is certified by global major OTT partners, providing customers with the best content viewing experience. It retails for AED 3,499.

