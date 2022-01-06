Loki season 2: everything we know so far

Spoilers for Loki season 1 follow.

Loki season 2 is on the way – we just don't know when that'll be exactly. The Marvel Studios' TV show is the first of its kind to be renewed for another outing, but there's no official word on when the god of mischief will return to our screens.

Still, it's pleasing to see that a second season of Loki is in the offing for Disney Plus. The TV series is arguably the MCU's best small screen production yet (though we imagine WandaVision and Hawkeye will have something to say about that), so it's unsurprising that Loki season 2 is in the works.

So what do we know about this Marvel Phase 4 project so far? According to stars Tom Hiddleston and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, the show's second season might delve deeper into Loki and Ravonna Renslayer's respective character arcs – a tantalizing prospect, given that both characters are forging different paths on the scale of good and evil.

That's not all, though. The season 1 finale left us with plenty of unresolved story threads, including how Loki's TV show affects other MCU movies and shows, so its return is eagerly anticipated by ourselves and other Marvel fanatics.

Below, we've compiled everything you need to know about Loki season 2 including its possible launch date, confirmed cast members, impact on the MCU and more. Spoilers follow for Loki season 1 and other MCU productions, so proceed at your own risk.

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

There isn't an official release date for Loki season 2 yet and, judging by what's been said about its return, it may be a while before we get one.

According to a Production Weekly November 2020 listing, filming was slated to start on Loki season 2 in January 2022. Principal photography is also believed to be taking place under the show's working title 'Architect'. Naturally, these details are likely to have changed since that initial listing and, judging by comments that Kevin Feige made during a Collider interview, we might not see the cameras roll on season 2 until 2023.

Confirming that development on Loki's second season was "underway" and that a director search would "begin shortly" – previous incumbent Kate Herron won't be returning – Feige also hinted at when filming may begin, saying: "[I'm] not being evasive. I'm not sure exactly where it falls between next year and the year after."

Speaking at MCM London Comic-Con, however, Sophia Di Martino – who plays Sylvie – appeared to suggest that Loki season 2 could be here sooner than we think. Per RadioTimes.com, when asked where she'd like to time travel to (if she could), Di Martino replied: "2022, to see what happens in Loki [season] 2.”

Di Martino may just be referring to when filming may begin on Loki's second season. If she isn't, though, could we see it earlier than we think? It's possible. Given that its second season is sure to continue exploring the multiversal plot threads that its predecessor set up (more on this later), we would expect Loki season 2 to begin shooting sooner rather than later. Whether we're right or not in our assumptions, though, is unclear.

While Herron won't be back in the hot seat, Loki head writer Michael Waldron should return to pen season 2. So there'll be some form of continuity between both seasons if nothing else.

Loki season 2 cast

Loki season 2 cast: who is returning?

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

There's been no confirmation on which actors will return, but we can speculate who may do so based on season 1's ending:

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer

Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15

Eugene Cordero as Casey

Tara Strong as Miss Minutes

Hiddleston, Wilson and Mosaku should all return as Loki, Mobius and Hunter B-15, respectively. This prediction is based on how season 1 ended, with Loki running into alternate reality versions of Mobius and Hunter B-15 at a different Time Variance Authority (TVA). This is the most logical assumption we can make, based on the duo not recognizing Loki.

It's plausible that Loki season 2 will see a reversal of roles between Loki and the other two, too. At the end of episode 6, Loki knows more about He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and his other variants (including Kang the Conqueror) than Mobius and Hunter B-15. So he seems better placed to take on the role of 'teacher' in season 2 and bring Mobius and Hunter B-15 up to date on what's happening.

Mbatha-Raw's Renslayer may also return. In the season 1 finale, we saw Mobius' former ally leave the TVA to search for whoever is responsible for the lies she's been fed. We know that this individual is Majors' He Who Remains, but Renslayer – unwilling to listen to Mobius before she left – wants to find out for herself.

A Renslayer variant could be the leader of the alternate reality's TVA, too, much like she does in the TVA that we saw in season 1. This would be the easiest way for Mbatha-Raw to return but, if this isn't something Marvel decides to do, Loki and company might meet her again somewhere in the multiverse.

Cordero's Casey may feature in some way. A bit-part (but fan favorite) character in season 1, Herron has revealed that Casey is "fine" by season 1's finale and that she hopes "there will be more Casey to be enjoyed" in season 2 (per THR).

In a separate interview with Variety, Herron also teased that Casey is employed in a different role in this alternate version of the TVA, and eagle-eyed fans may have already noticed – in season 1's final episode – what role he's likely to have next time around.

One character whose future had been up in the air is Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, with Herron hinting that Sylvie's journey may have been over, even if it ended on something of a downer.

"In my head, it was always a horrible goodbye," Herron told THR of Sylvie and Loki's parting of the ways.

However, now we know that Di Martino is more likely to return. Di Martino has answered questions about her return in plenty of interviews, including a Q&A in the November 2021 edition of Elle magazine. Expect, then, for Sylvie's season 2 journey to be as complicated and complex as her season 1 arc was.

What could that entail exactly? Curiously, Waldron told Polygon that there wasn't enough time in Loki season 1 to explore Sylvie's backstory in more detail. The show's lead writer didn't rule out that viewers may learn more in season 2 ("I guess we'll see"), as well as hinting that we could even be introduced to another MCU version of Thor.

Finally, we would expect Tara Strong to lend her voice to sentient AI program Miss Minutes in season 2. There's been no confirmation (or hints) towards her inclusion next season but, if the TVA is a prominent location in Loki season 2, Miss Minutes should be a part of it.

Loki season 2 plot

Loki season 2 plot: what will the story be about?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Unsurprisingly, plot details are scarce. However, Hiddleston told Marvel.com that there have been "deep, deep discussions" about what Loki season 2 will entail, and that he hopes it'll be "full of even more" surprises. Speaking at MCM London Comic-Con (per RadioTimes.com), Hiddleston added: “We can’t say anything [about season two] unfortunately – we’d love to give you something [but we can't]."

Regardless, Hiddleston seems keen to continue exploring Loki's road to redemption, telling Variety: "I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles. They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be.

"He realizes, ‘Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal.’ It’s exciting to retain all the characteristics that makes Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him."

One of season 2's early plot points should deal with the fallout of Loki turning up in a different TVA to the one he's used to. Head writer Michael Waldron told Marvel.com that there were "different versions" regarding how season 1 would end, but this one felt like the logical step for the series' creative team to take.

Loki finds himself in a TVA that he recognizes, alongside people that he knows, but none of them are aware of who he is.

Season 2's opening episodes can go one of two ways, then, in our view. The first would see Loki interrogated by Mobius about who he is, he'll reveal all to Mobius about the real identity of Kang (Jonathan Majors) and they'll join forces to stop him. That would let Mobius and Loki reprise their buddy cop relationship from season 1's early episodes – something that fans wanted to see more of before the show went in a different direction with Sylvie's introduction.

Alternatively, Loki could decide to take a leaf out of Sylvie's book. Knowing that He Who Remains' variants (Kang included) are a danger to the MCU, he could decide to destroy the TVA to get Kang's attention, try to take Kang down himself and become a hero.

That 'hero' idea is more plausible when you take comments from Waldron into account. In the same Polygon article we linked to earlier, Waldron said: "I think that you’re gonna see a Loki that looks at himself in a different way certainly that at the top of this [season 1]", which teases the prospect of the god of mischief continuing on his heroic path.

(Image credit: © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.)

We might also find out more about the inner workings of the TVA. As Hiddleston explained to Marvel.com, the "moral complexity" of the TVA is a fascinating subject. It was only touched upon throughout season 1's six episodes, so we could get a better look at how it functions, its values and the moral compass of its work force.

As for He Who Remains, will he reappear? Seeing as he was killed by Sylvie in season 1's finale, no – but we may see one of his variants. It remains to be seen if that variant will be Kang or not. The season 1 finale ended with Loki looking at a statue of what appeared to be Kang in the TVA, so it's possible that Majors could feature in some capacity.

If he does, and if Loki season 2 begins filming in 2022, it could precede Kang's next appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We dive into what Loki season 1's finale means for other Marvel projects in more detail below, but Majors refused to reveal much when asked when his character would turn up next in an Entertainment Weekly interview. "You take it a day at a time. That's all I would say about that," he said. "You take it a day at a time and clean your plate and see what tomorrow brings. See what the next story is, and then take it from there."

Speaking of Kang, Renslayer has a close relationship with the time-traveling evil genius in Marvel's comics, so we're sure to see more of Mbatha-Raw in season 2. If she does appear, Mbatha-Raw hinted at where Renslayer's head will be at.

“We just dipped our toe into [this] at the end of the show, but you realize that the Multiverse just is so epic," she told Marvel.com. "The possibilities are endless. There's so much potential for what's on the other side of that Time Door. And ultimately, she wants revenge with whoever put this whole facade together.”

Speaking to Digital Spy more recently, Mbatha-Raw added that she wasn't sure where her character's arc may go in the show's second outing. "Honestly, I genuinely don't know where it's going," she said. "I feel like there's so much potential, especially when you're dealing with time, as Renslayer does, you know? So, yeah, I don't know... I'm sort of open to the next chapter. We'll see. I would, of course, be open to (a movie). I don't know where it's all going at this point, but we'll see."

Herron also expressed her interest in seeing the show's supporting cast, such as Hunter B-15, have their backstories fleshed out.

In the same Variety interview regarding Casey's new TVA role, Herron said: “I was like, we shouldn’t see her memories [as part of episode 4]. It’s a character that thought they had power and realizes they have no power. It felt really powerful to at least give her some power in that scenario. The memories are private. They’re hers. Also, as a fan, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, who is she?!'”

Meanwhile, Di Martino is unsure what's in store for Sylvie, telling Elle magazine: "I don’t know anything about season 2. I don’t know how far it’s going to be removed from what happened at the end of series 1. I don’t know if she will have changed again by the time we see her again. I don’t know where she’ll be, what headspace she’ll be in. I assume she’ll fundamentally still be the same character, but the multiverse makes even [that] a little bit complicated."

As for whether we'll get multiple seasons of Loki, Waldron remained tight-lipped when Polygon inquired.

"Time will tell, but I do my hope is that season 1 stands on its own," he said. "We always wanted to tell a complete story there. And in whatever the next chapter may be will stand on its own as well."

Loki season 2 trailer

Loki season 2 trailer: is there one?

(Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

No. Season 2 hasn't entered production, so a trailer won't arrive for some time.

Loki season 2: how will it impact future Marvel movies and TV shows?

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

By now, Marvel fans will know how important Loki season 1 is for the MCU's future after it introduced the multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home was affected by multiversal events, while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will explore it in greater detail. Loki is even rumored to make a cameo appearance in Doctor Strange 2 (per THR), although Marvel is yet to confirm this.

The first season of What If...?, Marvel's animated anthology series, was also loosely connected to Loki's first season, based on the fact that it explores alternate versions of MCU characters and the dimensions they inhabit. So we could see elements of that carried over into Loki season 2.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Majors, meanwhile, will star in at least one other Marvel property. Kang the Conqueror, one of He Who Remains' variants, will be the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will launch in July 2023.

During a chat with Variety, Herron revealed that Majors' casting was made alongside Peyton Reed, who directed the first two Ant-Man films and is returning to helm the third. It's currently unclear if Majors has been cast as Kang (or another variant) in other Marvel movies or TV shows.

Loki season 2 could have ties to Marvel's Fantastic Four MCU film, too.

Comic fans will know that Kang is linked to Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four's most famous villain, so it's plausible that this superhero group could end up battling Doctor Doom and a Kang variant in their first solo MCU adventure. There's no release date for Fantastic Four as yet, so it will be a while before we can say we got this piece of conjecture right or not.

As for Marvel's TV show line-up (outside of What If...?), this is harder to predict.

We've speculated that She-Hulk villain Titania being from another universe, so this could be a multiversal tie to the fallout of Loki season 1 if our prediction is correct. Secret Invasion may have multiversal elements, too, if Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has to deal with a secret influx of time variants of MCU characters. Finally, Armor Wars, which will star Don Cheadle as War Machine/James Rhodes, might link to Kang if Marvel decides to bring Iron Lad (another Kang variant) into the equation.

We hope that one or two of our predictions will be right but, honestly, we're just happy that Loki season 2 is in the works. We can't wait for more Loki-centric adventures and we're sure they'll be worth the wait.