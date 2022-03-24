Logitech’s new emoji keyboard will have you :-D in all your emails

Logitech today launched three new colorful products in the region – a keyboard, mouse, and desk mat. The POP Keys, POP Mouse and Logitech Desk Mat, are the newest products in the Logitech Studio Series, and aim to bring character and color to any working space.

“The Studio Series by Logitech embraces the originality of each individual out there,” said Art O’Gnimh, vice president of the lifestyle business for creativity and productivity at Logitech. "With POP Keys and POP Mouse we created innovative products that aim to be just as expressive as our users, with big personalities and no compromise on productivity.”

(Image credit: Logitech)

POP Keys comes with eight swappable emoji keycaps in the box – four on the keyboard itself. The emoji keys can be easily customized to your favorite emoji or another handy shortcut using Logitech Options software, available for download for PC or Mac. The POP Mouse also features a top button that opens the emoji menu and can be customized for one-tap convenience.

The keyboard offers typewriter-style mechanical keys for comfort, and its row of function keys also double as shortcuts for media control and other handy tasks. It can also be paired with up to three different devices, and can be swapped by simply tapping the F1, F2, or F3 keys. You also get extensive battery life for up to 36 months, depending on your use (via 2xAAA batteries).

The POP Mouse is designed for portability, and features a Smartwheel that flips automatically from high-precision to speed scroll mode. When Logitech Options is downloaded, use the mouse with Logitech Flow, a software feature for easy text, file and image copy-and-pasting between computers. Both devices can be connected via Bluetooth or the included dongle.

POP Keys, POP Mouse and Logitech Desk Mat is available now on Logitech.com and leading retailers in the UAE at AED449 for POP Keys and AED169 for POP Mouse.