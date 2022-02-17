Twitter outage: down briefly, but the service is now back

If you've had issues with Twitter loading for you today, you're not alone. Twitter had a brief issue loading tweets on profile pages, mainly on its desktop site.

The issue began around 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT on Thursday 17 February, 2022, but just over an hour later the service appeared to be restored with profile pages and the rest of the site returning to business as usual.

There's been no word from Twitter yet on what caused the brief outage.