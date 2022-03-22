Nvidia GTC 2022 keynote: all the latest news and annoucnements

Live
Nvidia GTC 2022 keynote is underway, here's all the news
By Mike Moore Contributions from Joel Khalili published
Nvidia GTC 2022 is underway, with the computing giant set to announce a raft of software and hardware news, upgrades and releases.
With CEO Jensen Huang taking to the stage, we're expecting everything from 6G to AI, with some surprises no doubt included.
So read on for all the latest updates from Nvidia GTC 2022 keynote live....
Next was a refresh look at Nvidia's "Earth 2" digital twin, which among other things is using in-depth weather forecasting data to help simulate climate and atmosphere fields.
The models this data creates could be a vital step towards dealing with climate change, Nvidia notes, including predicting storms, flooding and other natural disasters.
Jensen went on to discuss how Nvidia's AI platform is a common sight around the world, with three million developers and 10,000 start-ups using the technology.
Huang noted that in the past decade, Nvidia's hardware and software has delivered a million-x speed increase in AI technology.
As is tradition, Nvidia kicked off the keynote with a demonstration of how advanced its AI capability is.
The keynote started with a sweeping dive through a digital replica of the company's HQ, with music also composed by its AI.
CEO Jensen Huang then appeared, clad in trademark leather jacket, introducing a video of AI use cases, from healthcare to construction, for the company's traditional "I am AI" presentation.
