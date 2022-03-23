Nothing event live blog: 'The Truth' roadmap reveal may include Nothing Phone launch

Today's Nothing event could be the most significant to date in the company's short history in terms of learning what exactly its plans are going forward.

Dubbed 'The Truth', the event is set to focus on the company's roadmap - although it's unclear how much detail it'll share - but there's rumors suggesting we'll also see Nothing's second product launch.

Today's Nothing livestream event kicks off at 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT and you can watch it live.

In recent months, rumors and leaks around a Nothing Phone have increased, peaking last month when a photo posted on twitter supposedly showed Nothing founder Carl Pei showing off an undefined handset to Qualcomm CEO, Cristiano Amon during MWC 2022.

Little is known about the Nothing Phone, if it does indeed exist, which makes this potentially one of the most exciting launches of the year.

We're reporting live on Nothing's 'The Truth' event right here, so keep this page open for all the latest news, reveals and analysis.