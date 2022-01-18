Live
Live: Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion
Call of Duty, Warcraft, and more to team Xbox
By Gerald Lynch , Adam Vjestica , John McCann published
Publisher Activision Blizzard is currently embroiled in ongoing litigation in regards to claims reporting a workplace culture that allegedly enabled acts of sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination. Read our Activision Blizzard lawsuit timeline of events for ongoing coverage.
Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for a fee of $68.7 billion, the company has announced.
In a blog post on Xbox Wire, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer revealed the shock announcement that the creators of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, Warcraft, Candy Crush, and more will all be joining team Xbox in the near future.
"As a team, we are on a mission to extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet," writes Spencer. "We all know that gaming is the most vibrant and dynamic form of entertainment worldwide and we've experienced the power of social connection and friendship that gaming makes possible.
"As we pursue that mission, it is incredibly exciting to announce that Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard."
Bobby Kotick statement
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has shared the following email with employees:
Team,
Today is an incredibly exciting day. As we continue our journey to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment, we will eventually do so as part of Microsoft. I am certain that our incredible talent and extraordinary games combined with our shared commitment to the very best workplace will enable us to grow in an increasingly more competitive race for leadership as gaming through the metaverse evolves.
How we got here and where we’re going
When you reflect on what we’ve built together, we have so much to be proud of. For the last 31 years, we’ve continuously shaped gaming through our commitment to deliver joy, fun, and the thrill of accomplishment.
We’ve transformed games into social experiences and enabled players to find purpose and meaning through the most engaging form of entertainment – our games. By doing so, we’ve created and entertained communities of hundreds of millions of players.
Connecting these communities together is the next step. Facebook, Google, Tencent, NetEase, Amazon, Apple, Sony, Disney – and many more – have ambitions for their own gaming and metaverse initiatives. Established and emerging competitors see opportunity for virtual worlds filled with professionally produced content, user generated content and rich social connections.
Our talent and our games are important components of the construction of a rich metaverse. We have always attracted the very best game makers and built the very best games, seizing opportunity with passion, inspiration, focus, and determination.
A partnership to define the future
As investments in cloud computing, AI and machine learning, data analytics, and user interface and experience capabilities are becoming more competitive, we believe this partnership will better enable our ambitions.
In considering possible partners, all roads ultimately lead to Microsoft. Like us, they have been making games for a long time. Microsoft has already distributed games to hundreds of millions of the world’s computers and computing devices and has technologies and innovation that will support the next generation of games.
Microsoft also will support our journey to further strengthen our culture. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, has been a passionate advocate for caring as the currency of leadership. Inspiring people through empathy is a powerful motivator, and one we embrace as we renew our resolve – and in the work we are now doing – to set a new standard for a welcoming and inclusive workplace culture.
Importantly, Microsoft wants you – your talent, your creativity, and your dedication to each other. Activision Blizzard’s success throughout the years can be directly attributed to each of you. Microsoft recognizes the commitment to excellence and creative independence that sets us apart, and we anticipate minimal changes for our workforce following the close of the transaction. Microsoft’s diverse operations will give us access to valuable expertise, technology, and tools and provide even greater opportunities for learning and development.
No organization’s culture, including ours, is without need for improvement, and thanks to your input, we are making strides in improving ours. My commitment is to continue evolving our culture so that come closing, Microsoft is acquiring an exemplary workplace.
What’s next
Transactions like these can take a long time to complete. Until we receive all the necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions are satisfied, which we expect to be sometime in Microsoft’s fiscal 2023 year ending June 30, 2023, we will continue to operate completely autonomously. I will continue as our CEO with the same passion and enthusiasm I had when I began this amazing journey in 1991.
Of course, this announcement will give rise to so many questions. We will host numerous forums and events to make certain we address your concerns.
I am incredibly proud of this company, you, and the work we have done together. Now it’s on to our next chapter and the endless possibilities this transaction represents for us. I couldn’t be more appreciative of your efforts, focus, and the dedication to connecting the world through joy and fun.
With gratitude,
Bobby
Xbox boss Phil Spencer is, unsurprisingly, excited about the announcement.
What does it mean for PS5?
Our senior gaming writer, Adam Vjestica says;
One thing is for certain, even in these early stages of the deal: Xbox Game Pass will soon be home to more Activision Blizzard games in the future, with many likely to launch straight into the subscription service.
That means the next Call of Duty could potentially be free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers, while PS5 owners will have to pay $70 / £70. It could also jeopardize any future exclusivity deals Sony had in terms of content, which has been the case for Call of Duty since PlayStation 4's release in 2013.
Microsoft confirmed it agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion on Tuesday 18 January 2022 at around 8.30am ET.
It's massive news, not only in the amount Microsoft is paying, but also the big-name titles it's acquiring.
