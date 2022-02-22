AWS is down again - everything we know so far

Amazon's cloud computing arm, AWS, has suffered yet another outage. This is the fourth time in recent months the service has gone down.

According to data from outage tracking site DownDetector, the problems took hold at around 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET.

There's nothing on the official AWS status page as yet, so it's unclear precisely which services and regions are affected, but we'll be updating this blog with all the latest information as it comes in.

Services including Slack, GitHub and Peloton are also down, but it's currently unclear whether the issues are related.

This is a developing story...