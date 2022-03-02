LG C2 OLED TV could be way more expensive than we hoped

LG's 2022 OLED TVs look set to be more expensive than expected according to the latest leak - but we might get our hands on them soon.

The brand has been keeping tight-lipped about the price of its upcoming sets, but (according to Area DVD) the price of its units in Germany could have just been revealed (via FlatPanelsHD).

Disappointingly, it looks like the impressive new LG C2 OLED TVs won't be as affordable as we had hoped. When the 42-inch sized C2 screen was revealed we thought LG might launch it under $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$1,500 - it now appears that won't be the case.

Instead, according to Area DVD, those after the LG C2 can expect to pay:

42-inch: €1,650 (around $1,830 / £1,375 / AU$2,520)

€1,650 (around $1,830 / £1,375 / AU$2,520) 48-inch: €1,800 (around $1,995 / £1,500 / AU$2,750)

€1,800 (around $1,995 / £1,500 / AU$2,750) 55-inch: €2,300 (around $2,550 / £1,915 / AU$3,510)

€2,300 (around $2,550 / £1,915 / AU$3,510) 65-inch: €3,200 (around $3,550 / £2,665 / AU$4,890)

€3,200 (around $3,550 / £2,665 / AU$4,890) 77-inch: €5,400 (around $5,985 / £4,500 / AU$8,245)

€5,400 (around $5,985 / £4,500 / AU$8,245) 83-inch: €7,500 (around $8,310 / £6,250 / AU$11,450)

We've included estimates for the price of the sets in the US, UK, and Australia, however these are based on 1:1 currency conversion. LG rarely follows these conversions when pricing its sets between regions - those in the US typically pay less than those in other regions.

That said, for those of you in the UK, the prices we're seeing here match up fairly closely with the John Lewis store listing for the 42-inch C2 OLED.

John Lewis has the display on sale for £1,399 right now. Interestingly the 48-inch model is currently the exact same price as its smaller counterpart - suggesting that something isn't quite right here.

It's yet to be seen which model is being sold for that amount - or if they're both incorrect - but the signs suggest that our dreams of an LG C2 OLED for under $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$1,500 have been well and truly dashed.

Area DVD also posted roughly release dates for the LG C2. Most sizes will be available in March, but the 83-inch model is expected to be held back until April. So, even if the C2 OLED is more expensive than we hoped, at least we could have our hands on it soon.

(Image credit: LG)

What about LG's other 2022 TVs?

LG also has its premium LG G2 OLED line launching this year, as well as its more budget-friendly B2 and A2 selection.

If you're interested in any of those models, don't worry, as Area DVD has given details on how much we can expect to pay for them - as well as that we can expect to see most of these TVs ship out between March and May.

For the LG G2 OLED:

55-inch: €2,499 (around $2,770 / £2,080 / AU$3,815)

€2,499 (around $2,770 / £2,080 / AU$3,815) 65-inch: €3,599 (around $3,990 / £3,000 / AU$5,495)

€3,599 (around $3,990 / £3,000 / AU$5,495) 77-inch: €5,999 (around $6,650 / £5,000 / AU$9,160)

€5,999 (around $6,650 / £5,000 / AU$9,160) 83-inch: €8,999 (around $9,975 / £7,500 / AU$13,740)

For the LG B2 OLED:

55-inch: €1,899 (around $2,100 / £1,580 / AU$2,900)

€1,899 (around $2,100 / £1,580 / AU$2,900) 65-inch: €2,799 (around $3,100 / £2,330 / AU$4,270)

€2,799 (around $3,100 / £2,330 / AU$4,270) 77-inch: €4,499 (around $4,985 / £3,750 / AU$6,870)

For the LG A2 OLED:

48-inch: €1,549 (around $1,715 / £1,290 / AU$2,365)

€1,549 (around $1,715 / £1,290 / AU$2,365) 55-inch: €1,699 (around $1,880 / £1,415 / AU$2,595)

€1,699 (around $1,880 / £1,415 / AU$2,595) 65-inch: €2,599 (around $2,880 / £2,165 / AU$3,970)

As with the LG C2 OLED prices we have to remember that the estimates for the price in the US, UK, and Australia aren't going to be 100% accurate.

We'll have to wait and see what LG officially announces in its other regions - and if its sticks to the prices Area DVD has shared.