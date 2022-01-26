Level up your hotel stay with Rove’s exclusive gaming room

If you’re in the mood for a staycation but want something a little bit different, we’ve discovered something that might take the cake for a one-of-a-kind hotel stay. Rove Hotels in Dubai has created a unique gaming hotel room in two of its properties – Downtown Dubai and at Dubai Parks and Resorts. For anyone who wants to enjoy the creature comforts of a hotel mixed in with all-night gaming, this is the room to go for.

The room is styled with neon light fixtures and some gaming decals on the walls, to make it as gamer-friendly as possible. There’s a double bed for relaxing back on in front of the TV, and you can easily connect your laptop to the TV with a handy HDMI port that’s by the bed – perfect for binging Netflix or YouTube, or even wirelessly casting from your Android phone.

(Image credit: Rove Hotel)

Of course, the thing that will attract the most attention sits patiently in the corner – a full PC gaming setup that is guaranteed to give you some serious envy. Decked out in a range of Razer accessories (including the chair), you’re bound to spend as much time as possible on this heavy-duty gaming setup than actually sleeping.

Powering it all is a beast of a PC (provided by Playtonia), equipped with an Intel Core i7-11700K CPU, 16GB RAM, Windows 10 Pro, EVGA Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, Asus Z590P Prime Motherboard, Samsung 980 Pro SSD 256GB, and a 2TB HDD filled with games. You’ve also got a whole host of Razer accessories and peripherals, including Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard, Razer Viper 8KHz gaming mouse + full desk mousepad, BlackShark V2 headset, Razer Seiren Mini streaming microphone, Kiyo Pro camera, and a Razer gaming chair. Rounding it all off are two Viewsonic XG2705 displays with 144Hz refresh rate, which are perfect for gaming on.

The inclusion of the microphone and camera means that you can actually log on to your own Twitch or other stream service account and stream directly from the gaming room, uninterrupted. There sadly isn’t a ring light to make your camera image better, and we would have certainly liked to see an Elgato Stream Deck included to make it easier to change scenes and trigger effects. But even if you’re not streaming at all and just playing with friends, this PC can handle anything you throw at it.

Sadly, for non-PC players there’s not much love here. While there is a PS5 in the lobby that you can park yourself in front of for a while, there are no consoles available to rent in the room, unless of course you bring your own. So if you’re a PC gamer looking for some quiet time to yourself to play games in peace, then this is exactly the hotel room you should be checking in to.

Room rates start from AED 550 for Rove Downtown and AED 349 for Rove At The Park – details at rovehotels.com