Leicester City vs Man United live stream: how to watch FA Cup anywhere

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's pursuit of the club's 13th FA Cup title on Sunday sees them come up against the high-flying Foxes in this tasty-looking quarter-final clash. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Leicester City vs Man United live stream, no matter where you in the world, including for free on BBC iPlayer.

United come into the match on a high after their 1-0 win at the San Siro on Thursday, with Paul Pogba's deft strike seeing them edge past AC Milan and book a place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Leicester City vs Man United live stream Date: Sunday, March 21 Start time: 5pm GMT / 1pm ET /10am PT / 10.30pm IST / 4am AEDT (Monday) / 6am NZDT (Monday) Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) / Kayo Sports free trial (Aus) Watch anywhere: try the No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

With the games coming thick and fast, they now face a side battling it out with them for second place in the Premier League, who head into this tie off the back of a 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United. And with Leicester having had a week's rest since their last game, it now remains to be be seen how much United's gruelling exploits in Italy in midweek will have an effect on them coming into this tie.

The Foxes will also be boosted by the news that Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for Sunday's game, after the England forward was substituted at the start of the second half against AC Milan.

Here's how to get a Leicester City vs Man United live stream and watch this FA Cup quarter-final fixture online from anywhere today.

Get a FREE Leicester City vs Man United live stream in the UK

You can watch this FA Cup quarter-final match for FREE in the UK this weekend, as the BBC has the rights to show this tie live. The match will be shown on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming service, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm GMT ahead of a 5pm GMT kick-off. This means you all you need to do to watch the game free online is to fire up BBC iPlayer - again, as a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license) If you're not in the UK for this round of fixtures, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would at home.

If you're out of the country, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred FA Cup live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester vs Man United live stream from anywhere

How to watch Leicester vs Man United: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and the great news is that all quarter-final matches are being aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, including this huge game. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Leicester vs Man United kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT Stateside.

How to watch Leicester vs Man United: live stream the FA Cup in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where you need to turn for all your FA Cup needs, with today's Leicester vs Man United kick-off time set for 1pm ET / 10am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Canadians away from the Great White North right now can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their streaming service of choice regardless of geography.

How to live stream Leicester vs Man United in Australia

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. If you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kick off Down Under for today's Leicester vs Man United clash is at the somewhat inconvenient time of 4am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Anyone from Australia who wants to stream the FA Cup just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use a VPN as described above.

How to watch Leicester vs Man United: live stream FA Cup soccer in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad of vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their service of choice just like they would at home. Kick-off for Kiwis for this cup clash is at 6am NZDT on Monday morning.

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United in India