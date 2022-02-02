Ice Hockey live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Of all the sports held at the Winter Olympics, none embraces power, speed and, frankly, violence as much as ice hockey. Beijing 2022 will feature both a men’s and women’s competition, so there will be plenty of chances to get your ice hockey fix during the contest. Here’s how to watch every ice hockey live stream wherever you are.

FREE ice hockey live streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 Ice Hockey schedule Women's prelims: Feb 3 - 8 Men's prelims: Feb 9 - 13 Women's final: Feb 17 Men's final: Feb 20 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Ice hockey has been a part of the Games since the first Winter Olympics in 1924, but this year's competition may be one of the easiest to call in its history. Given that the NHL has decided not to send any of its players to compete in Beijing, the Russian Olympic Committee team is the odds on favorite to win the men’s competition.

That said, it’s still worth keeping an eye on the Canadian and US teams, as they both contain a mix of talented rookies and experienced veterans.

The Beijing National Indoor Stadium and the Wukesong Arena will host the ice hockey at Beijing 2022. Both were constructed in 2008 for the Summer Olympics but have been converted into arenas for ice hockey.

The Winter Olympics ice hockey takes place from February 3–20. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch an ice hockey live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Free ice hockey live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will of course include the hockey. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

USA ice hockey live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

NBC is the broadcaster showing the Winer Olympics in the US, with 200 hours of coverage. So if you have that on your cable plan, then it will inevitably show the US's ice hockey matches at least. You can also watch via the NBC website. Alternatively, you can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the ice hockey. So that's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Ice hockey live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia for FREE

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the ice hockey. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Ice hockey live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

Watch the ice hockey: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

February 3

Women’s Preliminary Round 1 - Group B: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 2) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Czech Republic vs. People’s Republic of China

Women’s Preliminary Round 2 - Group A: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 2) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Canada vs. Switzerland

Women’s Preliminary Round 3 - Group B: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Sweden vs. Japan

Click to see full ice hockey schedule Women’s Preliminary Round 4 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Finland vs. United States of America February 4 Women’s Preliminary Round 5 - Group B: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 3) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Denmark vs. People’s Republic of China Women’s Preliminary Round 6 - Group A: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 3) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland February 5 Women’s Preliminary Round 7 - Group A: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 4) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Canada vs. Finland Women’s Preliminary Round 8 - Group B: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Japan vs. Denmark Women’s Preliminary Round 9 - Group B: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Czech Republic vs. Sweden Women’s Preliminary Round 10 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - United States of America vs. Russian Olympic Committee February 6 Women’s Preliminary Round 11 - Group B: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - People’s Republic of China vs. Japan Women’s Preliminary Round 12 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Switzerland vs. United States of America February 7 Women’s Preliminary Round 13 - Group A: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 6) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Russian Olympic Committee vs. Canada Women’s Preliminary Round 14 - Group B: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Denmark vs. Czech Republic Women’s Preliminary Round 15 - Group B: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - People’s Republic of China vs. Sweden Women’s Preliminary Round 16 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Switzerland vs. Finland February 8 Women’s Preliminary Round 17 - Group A: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 7) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - United States of America vs. Canada Women’s Preliminary Round 18 - Group B: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Japan vs. Czech Republic Women’s Preliminary Round 19 - Group B: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Sweden vs. Denmark Women’s Preliminary Round 20 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Finland vs. Russian Olympic Committee February 9 Men’s Preliminary Round 1 - Group B: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland Men’s Preliminary Round 2 - Group B: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Czech Republic vs. Denmark February 10 Men’s Preliminary Round 3 - Group C: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 9) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Sweden vs. Latvia Men’s Preliminary Round 4 - Group C: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Finland vs. Slovakia Men’s Preliminary Round 5 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - United States of America vs. People’s Republic of China Men’s Preliminary Round 6 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Canada vs. Germany February 11 Men’s Preliminary Round 7 - Group B: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 10) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee Women’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Round 21: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 10) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT Men’s Preliminary Round 8 - Group B: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Men’s Preliminary Round 9 - Group C: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Sweden vs. Slovakia Men’s Preliminary Round 10 - Group C: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Latvia vs. Finland Women’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Round 22 - Group C: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT February 12 Men’s Preliminary Round 11 - Group A: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 11) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Canada vs. United States of America Women’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Round 23: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 11) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT Men’s Preliminary Round 12 - Group A: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Germany vs. People’s Republic of China Women’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Round 24: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT Men’s Preliminary Round 13 - Group B: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Russian Olympic Committee vs. Czech Republic Men’s Preliminary Round 14 - Group B: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - Switzerland vs. Denmark February 13 Men’s Preliminary Round 15 - Group C: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 12) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT - Slovakia vs. Latvia Men’s Preliminary Round 16 - Group C: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT - Finland vs. Sweden Men’s Preliminary Round 17 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - People’s Republic of China vs. Canada Men’s Preliminary Round 18 - Group A: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT - United States of America vs. Germany February 14 Women’s Play-offs Semifinals Round 25: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 13) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT Women’s Play-offs Semifinals Round 26: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT February 15 Men’s Qualification Play-off Round 19: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 14) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT Men’s Qualification Play-off Round 20: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 14) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT Men’s Qualification Play-off Round 21: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT Men’s Qualification Play-off Round 22: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT February 16 Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Round 23: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 15) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Round 24: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 15) 10:00pm PT Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals Round 25: 8:40am GMT, 3:40am ET, 12:40am PT Women’s Bronze Medal Game Round 27: 11:30am GMT, 6:30am ET, 3:30am PT Men’s Qualification Play-off Round 26: 1:30pm GMT, 8:30am ET, 5:30am PT February 17 Women’s Gold Medal Game Round 28: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 16) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT February 18 Men’s Play-offs Semifinals Round 27: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 17) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT Men’s Play-offs Semifinals Round 28: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT February 19 Men’s Bronze Medal Game Round 29: 4:10am GMT, (Feb 18) 11:10pm ET, 8:10pm PT February 20 Men’s Gold Medal Game Round 30: 1:10pm GMT, 8:10am ET, 5:10am PT

