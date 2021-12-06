Huawei’s newest Watch GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II debuts in the UAE

Huawei today unveiled its next generation smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II in 46mm and 42mm sizes. In addition to its focus on being a fashionable wearable, the new launch brings even more fitness features and tracking, as well as long-lasting battery life and all-day health management.

The Huawei Watch GT 3’s design is further complemented by a Moon Phase function that brings to consumers unique watch faces from which they can observe the different phases of the moon. This includes 8 moon phases such as new moon, full moon and first quarter moon and more. Apart from moon phases, users can choose different layouts showing tide times, constellation and more to master the elements as they explore outdoors.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 features a 46mm 1.43-inch AMOLED display, and the Huawei Watch GT 3 42 mm comes with a 1.32-inch display. Both support a new always-on dial clock display, meant to mimic the experience of wearing a traditional watch. The Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm supports a 14-day battery life in typical usage, while Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm offers 7-day of long battery life in typical usage. It also provides continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO2, sleep, and stress, monitoring features for a comprehensive health management.

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Watch GT 3 is equipped with Huawei TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring technology. It can perform sleep stage monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep breathing monitoring, and assessment of sleep quality without disturbing the user's sleep. It can also automatically detect the user's duration of sleep and present the comprehensive sleep structure of sleep and naps (including light sleep, deep sleep, REM and awake), accurately identify six typical sleep problems and provide hundreds of suggestions and personalised services to improve user’s sleep quality scientifically. New Huawei TruSeen 5.0+ heart rate monitoring technology provides more accurate tracking with a more comfortable wearing experience.

With the whole new PPG 5.0 module, the heart rate monitoring accuracy is drastically improved compared with that of the previous generation. It records and analyses user’s workout data, and intelligently identifies the basic period, lifting period, consolidation period, and reduction period according to the user’s current athletic ability level and goals, then adjusts the training intensity and gradually increases the training volume to gradually improve athletic ability. Also on offer are personalised health and fitness features, including AI Running Coach and Healthy Living Shamrock, which is like a health and fitness assistant for users to stay healthy and active.

Huawei's new running ability measurement, Running Ability Index (RAI), uses historical running heart rate, pace, and other data to analyse the running performance after each training, which is convenient for users to understand the training progress and track their improvements.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 also comes with an upgraded workout monitoring feature, providing over 100 workout modes including 18 professional workout modes, 12 outdoor workouts (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, and golf) and 6 indoor workouts (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, and rowing machine).

The Huawei Watch GT 3 will be available in 46mm Black Fluoroelastomer Strap Active Edition and Brown Leather Strap Classic Edition, as well as 42mm Gold Milanese Strap Elegant Edition and Black Fluoroelastomer Strap Active Edition at a price starting from AED 899. Pre-orders in the UAE will start on December 9th and include gifts valued at AED 598 which include a Huawei Scale 3 and Huawei FreeLace.