Huawei’s Matebook E has now launched in the UAE

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today announced the launch of the new Huawei MateBook E in the UAE. The laptop features a new design and the first-ever Huawei OLED Real Colour FullView Display in a laptop. The new Huawei MateBook E is said to be designed for consumers who wish to stay productive on the go.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Features

Portability - The Huawei Mate Book E is a slim device, at just 7.99mm , and weighs just 709gm. The device is said to be easy to use and Huawei says it’s ‘the perfect 3 screens-in-1 laptop because it depicts the complete experience of PC, tablet and smartphone in one device’.

OLED Display - It is the first Huawei laptop to have the company’s OLED Real Colour FullView display, which has pro-grade colour accuracy and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The 12.6-inch Huawei OLED display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent, a P3 wide colour gamut and has a pro-grade colour accuracy of ∆ E < 1. Furthermore, the laptop has recieved TÜV Rheinland’s Full-Care Eye Care 2.0 certification.

Power – The laptop features the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage. All models of the laptop come standard with their Independent Shark Fin Fan and include an eight-layer heat dissipation stack.

Super Device – Launched last year, Huawei’s Super Device connectivity comes to the Matebook E too. Productivity features such as Multi-screen Collaboration, Collaborate Mode and many more features enabled by wireless connectivity are available on the new laptop.

Accessories – The Matebook E is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) which provides 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and just 2ms latency. The laptop also uses the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard, which supports multiple viewing angles for users.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Price and availability in the UAE

The new Huawei Matebook E will be available in Nebula Gray at a starting price of AED 3,799 with the pre-order in the UAE starting on February 18th including gifts like the Huawei Dock 2, Huawei Care - 1-Year Screen Protection, Microsoft Office 365, and Huawei FreeBuds Pro, worth of AED 1,396.

The new flagship laptop will be available for pre-orders from Huawei’s e-shop, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers.