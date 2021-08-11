Huawei’s latest ultrawide monitor puts gamers front and center

Huawei today unveiled its first monitor targeted towards gamers - the Huawei MateView GT. It features a 34-inch screen with a screen resolution of 3440 x 1440, and an ultra-wide aspect ratio of 21:9, giving approximately 33 percent more viewing area than most mainstream 16:9 screens.

The screen also features a 1500R super-curved design, aiming to make games more immersive. The Huawei MateView GT supports a cinematic 90 percent P3 colour gamut and 10-bit colour depth, with a professional-grade colour accuracy of ΔE<2.

For those picky about the best framerates, the MateView GT features a 165Hz refresh rate, while also supports a variable refresh rate to reduce screen tearing. Other features include Dark Field Control and Crosshairs feature to adjust brightness quickly while gaming, as well as overlaying a crosshair in FPS games.

The Huawei MateView GT sports an innovative and functional unibody design which serves as a monitor base as well as powerful dual speakers. The Soundbar supports touch control for the volume, and also features an RGB lighting hub with 36 individually addressable RGB lights to match your gaming rig.

The HUAWEI MateView GT is priced at AED 2,299 and will be available from August 5th, 2021.