Huawei’s latest tablet is great for kids and parents alike

Huawei today revealed the MatePad T Kids Edition, a tablet designed with children’s education and healthy development in mind. Available in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, this latest addition to the Huawei MatePad T Series is specifically designed for children aged 3-8. They offer a minimal and sleek design, durable carrying case, stylus pen, and kid-friendly content and entertainment. There are also parental assistant features built in as well as charging protection.

The carrying case is made from environmentally safe silicone, offering all-around protection for both the device and children. Consisting of a blue shell and cute green grips, it is comfortable and enjoyable to hold for small hands. The tablets also feature curved backs, for a delicate and rounded grip. A bright blue stylus pen enables kids to draw finer pictures on the tablet, as well as enjoy touchscreen games. Both the Kids Case and the stylus pen meet the European Standards on the Safety of Toys and pass the Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (RoHS), so parents can confidently allow their children to enjoy the accessories.

The Huawei MatePad T Kids Edition comes pre-installed with a variety of educational content. supports Kids Painting, Recorder, Camera, and other features, offering a reliable and secure platform for kids to learn and play. Huawei has partnered with Azoomee and BabyBus, two of the leading educational developers creating apps for children, to bundle free three-month membership to Baby Panda World, and a free one-year membership to Azoomee.

To help protect young eyesight, the Huawei MatePad T Kids Edition features a built-in colour adjustment module that intelligently adjusts the content on the display, offering a discrete eye protection mode that has passed the TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. With help from an ambient light sensor, the tablet also enables multi-layered eye protection for your child’s eyes.

Huawei tablets are equipped with a built-in gravity sensor that can determine whether the user is lying flat, with prompts to encourage them to adjust their posture accordingly. There is even an algorithm that detects when the tablet is shaking (such as when the user is using the tablet while walking or in a car), which can remind your child to use it in a stable position, therefore developing better eye habits. When eBook mode is enabled, the tablet automatically adjusts the contrast, brightness, sharpness, saturation, colour temperature, grayscale and other parameters on the display to offer a quality reading experience that closely resembles that of a physical book.

Finally, in order to keep parents at ease, the Huawei MatePad T Kids Edition boasts numerous safety features as well. Parents can manage time spent, apps used, and other viewable content on Kids Corner, allowing them to set multiple designated time limit intervals throughout the day. They can also apply different settings for the weekday versus the weekend, so that the tablet brings the perfect balance between study and play. In Kid’s Profile, parents can also gain access to their children’s usage records, allowing them to log their children’s usage time and see the apps used over any given period.

Price and availability

The Huawei MatePad T 8 Kids 16GB Edition is available for AED 549, while the Huawei MatePad T 10 Kids 32GB is priced at AED 649. They will be available from October 21st and include a free toy with both products when purchased. Both devices will be available on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in the UAE.