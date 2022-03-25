Huawei’s latest nova 9 SE features a high-res 108MP camera and 66W fast charging

Huawei continues to expand its mid-range nova series with the new nova 9 SE tailored for content creators on a budget. The phone has an AI powered quad-camera array on the back, housed in an oval block similar to last year’s nova 9.

The big upgrade here is the 108MP sensor that can shoot high-res images and high-definition video, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front also features a 16MP ultra-wide selfie cam.

There are smart video features on board designed to help create and publish videos in a few taps like continuous recording from front and rear cameras in one file and One-Click video creation to put clips together quickly.

The nova 9 SE’s 6.78-in display is larger compared to the nova 9 but it’s an LCD panel that refreshes at 90Hz compared to nova 9’s OLED that supports 120Hz refresh rates. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 680, which means no 5G, and comes with 8GB RAM and modest 128GB built-in storage. You do get 66W fast wired charging that can charge the phone’s 4,000 mAh battery from zero to full in 36 minutes.

Like every Huawei phone, the major caveat here is the lack of Google services, though Huawei has made decent progress with its App Gallery.

Huawei nova 9 SE Pricing and Availability

The nova 9 SE can be pre-ordered starting today for AED 1,199, with color options including black, blue and white. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth AED 295, such as the HUAWEI Band 6, a one-month free subscription on Huawei Cloud 200GB or 30% off on a one-year Huawei Cloud 200GB subscription; a free 3-month Huawei Video VIP subscription, and Huawei Care offer with 20% off on a one-year extended warranty and 20% off on screen protection.