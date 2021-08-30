Huawei nova 8 smartphone launches in the UAE

Huawei today announced the launch of its latest addition to nova series – the Huawei nova 8. The new smartphone packs a versatile 64MP AI quad-camera, along with 66W Huawei SuperCharge, 90Hz curved OLED display, and host of new features through its EMUI 12 OS.

The nova 8 uses a curved glass design in both the front and rear, while retaining the physical buttons on the side for functionality and aesthetics. Inside the Nebular Camera System is a powerful quad-camera consisting of a 64MP HD Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide angle Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera. This is definitely a smartphone for those who enjoy taking photos with their phones – whether it’s shots of food or landscape photos. There’s also a Super Night Mode for night time shots, which can be taken no matter a user’s photography skill level.

There’s also a 120° Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and anti-distortion AI algorithm for wide-angle photography, as well as the Bokeh Camera for natural Bokeh effects for portraits. Meanwhile the Macro Camera can take up-close shots in clear, minute details, with a focus distance of just 4cm. On the front, there’s a 32MP High-res camera for quick selfies, even at night.

Thanks to the 66W Huawei SuperCharge support, the nova 8 can be charged up to 60 percent in just 15 minutes and 100 percent in 35 minutes. The display now supports 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate for a very responsive experience when scrolling through menus and apps. With 10-bit colour depth and up to 392 ppi, the display can render up to 1.07 billion colours.

The nova 9 comes with Huawei’s EMU 12 OS, which allows for Multi-screen Collaboration with other Huawei devices. Huawei’s AppGallery offers users a variety of apps for download, with more being released for download every week.

Price and availability

The Huawei nova 8 comes in Gold Blush colour priced at AED 1,799. It’s available on the Huawei online store exclusively from 29th August – 2nd September with AED 75 off and a special gift – the new Huawei Scale 3 worth AED 299. The phone will then be available starting 16th September at Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE.