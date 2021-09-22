Huawei launches MateBook 14 laptop in the UAE

Huawei has announced the launch of the new Huawei MateBook 14 in the UAE and it comes with a 2K display, 11th gen Intel processor and a large battery with 65W SuperCharge. It also has an improved Shark fin cooling system and supports Huawei’s multi-device experience.

Pricing for the MateBook 14 starts from AED 3,699, however Huawei is offering a special early bird pre-order offer at a price of 3,399AED. Pre-orders begin on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in the UAE from on September 30th and include the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro as a free gift. Besides the MateBook 14, Huawei is also launching the MateBook 13 that started at AED 3,499.

(Image credit: Huawei)

2K FullView display

The HUAWEI MateBook 14 features the FullView display that supports DC Dimming to eliminate flicker, and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light emissions.It has a 2k resolution of 2160x1440 and a 1500:1 contrast ratio which makes it great for content consumption. It also supports 100 percent of sRGB colour space making it a good screen for content creators.

Latest specs

Huawei MateBook 14 is based on the 11 Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Xe graphics. It comes with 8GB storage and 512GB NVMe storage. Huawei is using its Shark Fin Fans for colling that the company claims provides more effective cooling.. The thermal system features two fans with densely packed S-shaped fan blades and two heat pipes to keep the laptop cool and quiet, even under high loads.

(Image credit: Huawei)

Long battery life with fast charging

The Huawei MateBook 14 comes with a 56Wh high-capacity battery and a 65W USB Type-C power adaptor that supports fast notebook charging. The MateBook 14 is also capable of reverse charging which acts as a power bank for charging other devices.

Super Device capabilities

The Huawei MateBook 14 falls under the range of Super Device Products that can connect wirelessly with compatible tablets like the 12.6-inch HUAWEI MatePad Pro and monitors such as the HUAWEI MateView via a USB-C cable. This provides users with futuristic multi-device collaboration and cross-device file sharing with simple drag and drop between the trio.